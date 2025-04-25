OK Go is known for making exciting music videos (Credit: OK Go/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

American rock band OK Go is known for blending music, engineering, and visual art in their videos. Their first hit, "Here It Goes Again," featured the band performing a choreographed routine on moving treadmills. The video went viral and became one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Their latest video, "Love," released on April 11, 2025, reaffirms the band’s status as innovators in music filmmaking.

"Love" was filmed during winter at an unheated train station in Budapest, Hungary. The video features a precisely choreographed performance involving 29 robotic arms and 60 mirrors. It took 39 takes to perfect and required a crew of more than 60 people. The team included engineers and roboticists. The result is a vibrant, ever-changing visual that captivates viewers.

The music video for "Love" involves 29 robotic arms and 60 mirrors (Credit: HERO2 / LOVE CUBED/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

"Love" appears on OK Go’s new album, And the Adjacent Possible. It is the group's first album in over a decade. Their previous album, Hungry Ghosts, was released in 2014. With the latest release, the band has once again shown that music videos can be more than just promotional tools. They can be immersive, artistic experiences.

