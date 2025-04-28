An artist's impression of the recently-found lunar cave (Credit: NASA)

One of the biggest challenges for long-term stays on the Moon is creating safe shelters for astronauts. Researchers have long believed that lunar caves might be the answer. These natural shelters could protect astronauts from the extreme temperature swings and constant exposure to space radiation. They might even have water ice. However, finding such caves had proved elusive.

That changed in July 2024 with the discovery of a sizeable cave just 250 miles (400 km) from the Apollo 11 landing site. This is where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the Moon.

Scientists at Italy's University of Trento identified the cave using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. It has been mapping the Moon's surface since 2009. The cave lies about 130 feet (40 m) underground. It is estimated to be 147 feet (45 m) wide and at least 98 feet (30 m) long. The Italian scientists believe hundreds more such caverns may exist across the Moon.

Astronauts could stay in a lunar cave during long Moon missions (Credit: DOGOnews.com)

"These caves have been theorized for over 50 years, but it is the first time ever that we have demonstrated their existence," said team leader Lorenzo Bruzzone.

While the discovery is exciting, researchers still need to determine whether the caves are safe to serve as homes. Their roofs and walls may need to be strengthened to ensure astronaut safety. The habitats will also require systems to detect moonquakes. Additionally, scientists will need to identify safe zones for astronauts to use in case the cave collapses.

Even if the caves prove unsuitable for human habitation, they could still hold scientific value. Their rocky composition might offer insights into the Moon’s volcanic history and the early Solar System. This information could help in planning future missions to Mars.

Lunar caves are a result of ancient volcanic activity (Credit: DOGOnews.com)

Lunar caves likely formed from ancient volcanic activity on the Moon. As molten lava flowed beneath the surface, the outer layer cooled and hardened while the inner lava kept moving. Once the eruption ended, the lava drained away, leaving behind hollow tunnels called lava tubes. Over time, parts of the roof collapsed, creating surface openings that look like deep pits.

