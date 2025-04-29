Free Comic Book Day is on May 3, 2025 (Credit: FCBD.com)

Do you like comic books? Then you will be pleased to know that May 3, 2025, is Free Comic Book Day (FCBD)! This means you can walk into any of over 2,300 participating retailers worldwide and pick up a free comic. Now in its 23rd year, the global event is held annually on the first Saturday in May.

This fun event was introduced in 2002 by Joe Field who was inspired by the success of Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day. The comic book retailer believed it would help introduce a new generation of readers to the magical world of graphic novels. With support from other retailers, publishers, and distributors, FCBD became a reality . Publishers added to the fun by releasing exclusive titles just for the occasion.

Marvel Superhero fans will have many choices (Credit: FCBD.com)

This year's FCBD features about 50 titles. Marvel fans can pick up comics starring the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the Hulk. Fans of DC Comics are in for a treat — the publisher is offering its first-ever FCBD flipbook. One side highlights the exciting adventures of Superman. The flip side introduces a powerful new addition to the DC Universe. Whether this character is a hero or a villain will only be revealed by grabbing a copy.

DC will also release a fun graphic novel featuring an eight-year-old Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman, for early readers. Younger fans can also enjoy titles based on Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss and a Minecraft manga-style comic.

DC Comics' flipbook will feature Superman and a new character (Credit: FCBD.com)

"We’re excited for another fantastic year of celebrating comic books and the shops that make them special!" said FCBD spokesperson Ashton Greenwood. "This year’s selection has something for every kind of fan. Whether you’re new to comics or a longtime reader, you’re sure to find a title that grabs your attention."

Even if the free titles do not interest you, visiting your local comic book store on FCBD is still worth it. Many stores offer discounts on their entire comic selection. They also have exclusive FCBD merchandise and apparel.

Happy FCBD Day!

Resources: FCBD.com