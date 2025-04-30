The Yankees set a new franchise record on March 29, 2025 (Credit: Jeffrey Hayes/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

On March 29, 2025, the New York Yankees set a franchise record by hitting nine home runs in a single game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Only two other teams in Major League Baseball (MLB) history have ever hit nine or more home runs in one game. The Yankees' incredible performance is partially being credited to the so-called "torpedo bat."

MIT physicist Aaron Leanhardt designed the uniquely shaped bat while working with the Yankees. His goal was to help hitters keep up with increasingly harder and faster pitches.

"Players were frustrated by the fact that pitching had gotten so good," Leanhardt told ESPN. "Modern analytics and training have given pitchers such an edge that we needed to rethink our approach to hitting."

The standard and torpedo bat compared (Credit: Zeamays/ CC-BY-SA-4.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Standard bats widen at the barrel — the part meant to hit the ball — and stay wide. The torpedo bat, however, has a barrel that widens and then tapers toward the tip. This has earned it the nickname "bowling-pin bat." The torpedo bat weighs about the same as a regular bat. But its weight is moved about six or seven inches (15 or 18 cm) closer to the handle.

This adjustment makes the bat easier to swing quickly. Players can now wait a bit longer to hit the ball, improving their timing and accuracy. The bat’s unusual shape — thicker near the middle instead of the end — also creates a larger "sweet spot." This is the part of the bat that transfers the most energy to the ball.

Critics argue that the torpedo bat gives hitters an unfair advantage. But the MLB is allowing its use since it meets all the requirements. The bat is made from a single piece of wood, measures no more than 2.61 inches (6.63 cm) at its widest point, and stays within the 42-inch (106.68 cm) length limit.

Not surprisingly, many MLB teams have started testing the torpedo bat during practice. If the trend continues, it could usher in a new era of record-setting home runs.

Resources: espn.com, smithsonianmag.com, sportsbusinessjournal.com