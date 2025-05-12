Mia is America’s youngest female certified Master Scuba Diver (Credit: Jill DaPonte)

Most 12-year-olds dream of a big party or a fun sleepover to celebrate their birthday. But Mia DaPonte, from East Greenwich, Rhode Island, had a different goal in mind. She wanted to celebrate by becoming New England’s first 12-year-old — and the youngest female in the US — to earn the title of PADI Master Scuba Diver. This is the highest recreational diving certification offered by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Mia began her quest at age ten. To achieve the prestigious title, she had to earn certifications in Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water Diver, and Rescue Diver. She also had to complete at least 50 dives

The young girl spent countless hours in the waters off Jamestown, Rhode Island, honing her skills. She also completed online coursework and classroom lessons. Along the way, she earned more than six specialty certifications, including Underwater Photography.

Mia dived 58 feet underwater to fulfill the deep dive requirement (Credit: Jill DaPonte)

Mia's 12th birthday on February 18, 2025, marked the final step in her journey. The waters off New England are too cold for diving during winter. So, she along with her family and instructor Seamus Hastings, traveled to Cozumel, Mexico, to complete her certification.

Mia began the morning by taking a final e-learning exam — the first day it was available to her. She then completed three dives to demonstrate her skills. During one of them, she and Seamus reached a depth of 58 feet (17.6 m) to meet the deep dive requirement.

The following day, Mia tackled the most challenging certification — the rescue dive. This test required her to lift an adult from the ocean floor to the surface while performing rescue breathing techniques. Her hard work paid off, and she successfully completed the grueling task. Mia is now part of an elite group — fewer than two percent of divers worldwide — who hold title of Master Scuba Diver.

Mia and her instructor Seamus Hastings during the certification dives (Credit: Jill Daponte)

"I feel proud," she said. "Even though I passed, not all of it was easy. The rescue portion was the hardest physically for me. It was not easy to lift someone to the surface and get in the right position above them for each rescue breath."

"Accomplishing my goal feels like a dream come true," she added.

Mia hopes to become a marine biologist one day. In the meantime, she plans to use her newfound fame to raise money for coral conservation. The sixth-grader also has a new diving goal: the PADI Divemaster certification, which she can pursue upon turning 18.

