The seafloor beneath the iceberg was teeming with marine animals like this octopus( Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

For centuries, the world beneath Antarctica’s thick ice shelves remained one of Earth’s greatest unknowns. No one knew what, if anything, lived there. That changed when a massive iceberg, roughly the size of Chicago, unexpectedly broke away. This rare event gave scientists a once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore a part of the planet that had never been seen before.

The iceberg, named A-84, broke off from the George VI Ice Shelf — a vast floating glacier connected to the Antarctic Peninsula — on January 19, 2025. Fortunately, a team of international scientists was in the area aboard the research vessel Falkor (too) on a different mission. They quickly changed course to study the calving event.

The iceberg broke off on January 19, 2025 (Credit: NASA)

"We seized upon the moment, changed our expedition plan, and went for it so we could look at what was happening in the depths below," said Dr. Patricia Esquete, the expedition's co-chief scientist.

The team used a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) to explore the newly exposed area. Over the course of eight days, the ROV collected extensive video footage and data from depths of up to 4,265 feet (1,300 m).

The footage revealed a surprisingly rich ecosystem. The seafloor was teeming with deep-sea life, including giant sea spiders, icefish, octopuses, and a distinctive "helmet" jellyfish. There were also slow-growing cup corals and large sponges. The researchers suspect that some of these animals may be new to science.

"We didn't expect to find such a beautiful, thriving ecosystem. Based on the size of the animals, the communities we observed have been there for decades, maybe even hundreds of years," said Dr. Esquete.

A large sponge, a cluster of anemones, and other life thriving on the ocean floor (Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

How these creatures survive under such extreme conditions remains a big mystery. The ice above is nearly 490 feet (150 m) thick, blocking sunlight. It also prevents food from drifting down from the surface. The scientists suspect that ocean currents or melting ice may be transporting nutrients into the area. However, they are not sure of the exact process.

Dr. Esquete and her team, who unveiled the findings on March 20, 2025, are still analyzing the collected data. They believe it will help our understanding of how life can survive in such isolated and extreme environments. These insights could offer clues about where life might exist on icy worlds within our Solar System.

A giant phantom jelly was one of many creatures found in the ocean beneath the iceberg (Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

The newly exposed Antarctic seafloor also allowed researchers to gather data on the George VI ice shelf. This ice shelf has been steadily shrinking and losing mass over the past few decades because of climate change. The data could help scientists better understand how melting ice may affect future sea level rise.

“The ice loss from the Antarctic Ice Sheet is a major contributor to sea level rise worldwide,” said the expedition's co-chief scientist, Dr. Sasha Montelli.

Resources: Phys.org, Livescience.com, schmidtocean.org