Eight-year-old Liam LaFavers ordered thirty boxes of Dum-Dums from Amazon by mistake (Credit: Holly LaFavers)

Like many kids, Liam LaFavers sometimes gets to use his mom’s phone as a treat. But instead of watching shows or playing games, the eight-year-old likes browsing Amazon for carnival supplies. He often fills the checkout cart with decorations and prizes, but never buys anything. That changed in early May when Liam accidentally pressed the "buy" button after adding 30 boxes of Dum-Dums to the cart. For those curious, that is over 70,000 lollipops!

Liam's mistake came to light on May 4, 2025, when his mother, Holly, noticed an Amazon charge for over $4,000 on her account.

"I had just gotten paid, and so when I looked at my bank account and it was in the red, I just immediately panicked," she told ABC News. "And then looked to see what was causing that, and I saw the $4,200 charge to Amazon. And so immediately looked over at Amazon [to] see what had happened."

22 boxes of Dum-Dums were delivered before Holly could reject the shipment (Credit: Holly LaFavers)

Holly contacted Amazon to cancel the order, but the shipment was already on its way. She was told to reject the delivery to get a refund. However, the driver dropped off 22 boxes without notifying her. Fortunately, Holly managed to return the remaining eight boxes, which arrived two hours later.

She shared the story on Facebook in an effort to sell the lollipops. To her surprise and delight, people in her hometown of Somerset, Kentucky, stepped up. Within two hours, she had sold all the boxes to local banks and doctors’ offices. But in the end, Holly donated the lollipops instead. Shortly after the story went viral, Amazon reached out and refunded her the full amount.

"We're glad we were able to work directly with this customer to turn a sticky situation into something sweet," the company told ABC News.

Holly has changed her phone settings to ensure she never gets a surprise like this again. She also has some advice for parents who find themselves in a similar situation.

"Don't panic. And I panicked, I can say now that I'm on the other side of it, don't panic," she says. "Everything will eventually work out. Just have faith that everything will be OK, because it will be fine, and make sure you lock your phone."

