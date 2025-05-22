A Magna Carta copy at Harvard Law School turned out to be an original (Credit: Harvard Law School.edu/ Public Domain)

The Magna Carta, or "Great Charter," is one of the most important documents in the history of democracy. It introduced the idea that no one — not even the king — is above the law. The charter helped shape the founding principles of many nations, including the United States.

On May 15, 2025, Harvard Law School announced that a document in its archives had been identified as an original Magna Carta. It is one of only seven surviving Magna Cartas issued by King Edward I in 1300. Purchased in the 1940s for just $27.50, this long-overlooked copy could now be worth millions.

Dr. David Carpenter, a professor of medieval history at King’s College London, made the remarkable discovery while browsing the law school's digital archives in December 2023.

"I was trawling through all these online statute books trying to find unofficial copies of the Magna Carta, Carpenter explained. "I immediately thought: my god this looks for all the world like an original of Edward I’s confirmation of Magna Carta in 1300, though of course appearances are deceptive."

To confirm his suspicion, Carpenter partnered with Professor Nicholas Vincent, a fellow Magna Carta expert at the University of East Anglia. Together, they carefully examined the Harvard document — cataloged as HLS MS 172. Its dimensions — 19.25 inches by 18.6 inches (48.9 cm x 47.3 cm) — matched those of the six known surviving originals from that year. Also, the ornate capital “E” in Edwardus and the elongated letters in the opening lines looked just like those in the other Magna Cartas. The final test was a word-for-word comparison of the text with the other six. Once again, HLS MS 172 passed with flying colors.

The Magna Carta was originally issued in 1215 to limit the power of King John of England — also known as "Bad King John" — following a rebellion by his barons. Although he revoked it shortly afterward, his son Henry III reissued amended versions several times during his reign. The final reissue came from Henry’s son, King Edward I, in 1300.

Today, about 20 original Magna Carta documents are known to exist. These include versions from 1215, 1216, 1217, 1225, 1297, and 1300. Only three — including Harvard’s recent discovery — are located outside England.

The Harvard document completely matches the six remaining originals from the 1300 version (Credit: Harvard.edu/ Public Domain)

Harvard purchased the document from London booksellers Sweet & Maxwell in the 1940s. Though originally believed to be a copy made in 1327, it had a rich history. The document once belonged to Forster Maynard, a senior commander in the Royal Air Force. Maynard inherited it from the family of Thomas and John Clarkson. They played a key role in ending slavery in the British Empire.

"It is the last [version of the 1300] Magna Carta," Carpenter said. "[It] deserves celebration, not as some mere copy, stained and faded, but as an original of one of the most significant documents in world constitutional history; a cornerstone of freedoms past, present and yet to be won."

