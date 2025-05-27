Kermit the Frog at the 2025 University of Maryland graduation (Credit: University Of Maryland)

Kermit the Frog brought a heartfelt and humorous twist to graduation season at the University of Maryland. On May 22, 2025, he took the stage at SECU Stadium to deliver the university’s commencement address, affectionately known as “Kermencement.” Dressed in a custom cap and gown, the beloved Muppet delivered a playful and uplifting speech to more than 13,000 graduates and guests.

“Life is not a solo act; no, it’s not. It’s a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece—especially when you are with your people,” he told the graduates. "Life is better when we leap together.”

"If I know a thing, it’s this — it’s important to stay connected to your loved ones, stay connected to your friends, and most of all, stay connected to your dreams — no matter how big, no matter how impossible they seem. Dreams help us figure out where we want to go, and life is how we get there," Kermit added.

Bronze statue of Jim Henson and Kermit at the University of Maryland (Credit: University of Maryland)

Kermit also reminded the graduates to believe in themselves and take charge of their future.

“It’s your story—so set your sights on your dreams and keep writing new chapters," he said. "Hey, it’s like we said at the very end of The Muppet Movie — 'Life's like a movie, write your own ending. Keep believing, keep pretending.' I can't think of any advice better than that."

Kermit’s appearance was of special significance to the university community. It honored the legacy of Kermit's creator, Jim Henson, who graduated from Maryland in 1960. It was during his time on campus that Henson first brought Kermit to life.

Today, a bronze statue of Henson and Kermit sits just outside the University's Adele H. Stamp Student Union. It is a lasting tribute to the creative spirit that gave us one of television’s most cherished characters.

