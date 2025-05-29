Pearl and Reggie on their playdate (Credit: Guinness World Records/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

At first glance, Reginald (Reggie), the world's tallest living dog, and Pearl, the world's smallest dog, seem like an unlikely pair. The seven-year-old Great Dane from Idaho Falls measures 3.3 feet (1 m) tall, while the four-year-old Chihuahua from Florida stands just 3.59 inches (9.1 cm) high. But a recent playdate showed that when it comes to friendship, size does not really matter.

The fun meet-up, organized by Guinness World Records officials, took place in early April 2025. To spare Reggie the hassle of flying, Pearl and her owner, Vanesa Semler, traveled to Idaho Falls. Reggie’s owner, Sam Johnson Reiss, was apprehensive about how the dogs would react to each other. But she need not have worried. Reggie and Pearl hit it off right away, tails wagging as they sniffed each other in greeting.

The dogs spent the day exploring the house and backyard (Credit: Guinness World Records/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

To help the dogs adjust, Sam placed both on a couch. Reggie quickly flopped down to Pearl’s eye level in a gentle, friendly gesture. Once the formal introduction was done, the dogs were let loose. The pair spent the day exploring the house and backyard, with Pearl dashing back and forth around Reggie’s massive legs. At the end of the day, the exhausted pooches settled back on the couch with their owners and promptly fell asleep.

Meanwhile, Sam and Vanesa compared notes and realized their pets had more in common than expected. Pearl is definitely a fashionista. According to Vanesa, she picks her daily outfits, which include dresses, two-piece sets, designer jackets like Gucci, sparkly collars, sunglasses, and hats. She even travels in a Louis Vuitton bag and gets her nails painted. But Reggie is no slouch either — he also loves dressing up and has a few favorite sweaters.

Pearl loves to dress up (Credit: Guinness World Records/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The Chihuahua and the Great Dane share another trait — they are both high maintenance. Despite her tiny size, Pearl is vocal and opinionated, often "telling" her owner exactly what she wants. She eats only premium foods like chicken and salmon and loves being the center of attention.

Reggie comes with his own unique demands. He is equally vocal about his needs. The Great Dane eats exclusively from a custom-raised bowl over two feet (61 cm) off the ground and drinks only from his own dedicated sink.

Reggie has his own dedicated sink for water (Credit: Guinness World Records/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

In the end, both owners agreed their extraordinary dogs are not just pets. They are cherished, irreplaceable members of the family.

“You can see through the photos and the videos the love we have for our pets. They are a part of the family,” said Vanesa. “And they are incredible, truly amazing.”

