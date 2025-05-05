Mother's Day is on May 11 (Credit: DOGOnews)

On May 11, 2025, most Americans will celebrate Mother’s Day. The beloved tradition is credited to Anna Jarvis, a teacher from Philadelphia. She wanted to honor the sacrifices mothers make for their families. The first celebration took place in 1908 at a church in Grafton, West Virginia. It was such a success that Jarvis launched a campaign to make Mother's Day a national holiday.

Her efforts paid off in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation making the second Sunday in May Mother’s Day. Jarvis envisioned a simple celebration. It involved wearing a white carnation and visiting one's mother or attending a church service.

Anna Jarvis worked hard to make Mother's Day a national holiday (Credit: Library of Congress/ Public Domain)

But after the holiday became official, retailers quickly began promoting gifts and products tied to Mother’s Day. Jarvis spent years fighting this trend. She even filed lawsuits against what she called "profiteers." By the time she died in 1948, Jarvis had disowned the holiday she had worked so hard to create.

Mother's Day has since become increasingly commercial. It is now the country's third-largest retail holiday, after the winter holiday and back-to-school season. The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that 84 percent of Americans will observe the holiday this year. They will each spend about $259, for a staggering total of $34.1 billion. This is up slightly from $33.5 billion in 2024, and just shy of the record $35.7 billion spent in 2023.

Americans are expected to spend over $34 billion on Mother's Day in 2025 (Credit: National Retail Foundation/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Greeting cards and flowers top the list of popular gifts. But they account for a small portion of the total amount spent. A large chunk — $6.8 billion — will be spent on jewelry. About $6 billion will go toward special outings like dinner or brunch. Other favorites include gift cards, electronics, clothing, and personal services like spa treatments or massages.

While the gifts are appreciated, most mothers would rather spend quality time with their families and get a break from daily chores. So, this May 11, do something thoughtful, like serving her breakfast in bed. More importantly, set aside your phone and give your mom the full attention she deserves!

Happy Mother's Day!

Resources: History.com, NRF.com, Wikipedia.com