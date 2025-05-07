The papal conclave is held inside the Sistine Chapel (Credit: thesistinechapel.org/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The nine-day mourning period for Pope Francis, who was laid to rest on April 26, 2025, ended on May 4. On May 7, cardinals from six continents gathered in Vatican City, Italy, to elect the 267th pope. This tradition, known as the papal conclave, is steeped in history.

What is the papal conclave?

Held in the Sistine Chapel, the papal conclave is a highly secretive and sacred process. The term "conclave" comes from the Latin word cum clave meaning with a key. It refers to the ancient custom of locking the cardinals in the Chapel until a pope is chosen. The tradition began in the 13th century after one election dragged on for nearly three years.

The pope is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church (Credit: Aljazeera.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Today's cardinals are allowed to spend the nights at the Vatican guesthouse. But they are cut off from the outside world, with no access to phones, the internet, or newspapers. Modern conclaves typically last three to five days.

Who can be elected pope?

Church law allows any baptized male Catholic to be elected pope. But in reality, only cardinals are considered. The pope can be of any age, but only cardinals under the age of 80 can vote in the conclave. This year, 135 cardinals made the cut. However, two are unable to attend due to health issues. Therefore, the decision will be made by 133 cardinals.

How does the process work?

The pope selection process (Credit: Aljazeera.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The conclave begins with the cardinals taking a solemn oath of secrecy. Each cardinal then places his vote on the altar. Up to four ballots can be held each day, and a candidate must get a two-thirds majority to be elected. The results are revealed to the world through the Chapel’s chimney. Black smoke indicates no decision, while white smoke — accompanied by ringing bells — announces the election of a new pope.

What happens once a pope has been chosen?

Once elected pope, the cardinal is asked to accept the position and choose his papal name. He then changes into papal attire and prays. After the cardinals pledge their loyalty, the new pope appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to give his first blessing to the eagerly awaiting crowd.

Inauguration ceremony

Inauguration of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square on March 19, 2013 (Credit: Fczarnowski/ CC-BY-SA-3.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Historically, newly elected popes were crowned with the papal tiara in an elaborate coronation ceremony. Pope John Paul I ended this centuries-old custom in 1978 in favor of a simpler inauguration. Since then, the symbolic ceremony has been held outdoors in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City. It is attended by tens of thousands of people, including world leaders.

