The 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge raised awareness and funds for ALS (Credit: Hot Gossip Italia/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

In the summer of 2014, millions of people worldwide dumped buckets of ice water over their heads and challenged others to do the same. But this was not just for fun — they were taking on the Ice Bucket Challenge. The campaign, which went viral on social media, aimed to raise awareness and funds for ALS research, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It raised an impressive $115 million for the ALS Association in just a few months.

Now, a group of students from the University of South Carolina has revived the challenge with a new purpose. Called #SpeakYourMIND Ice Bucket Challenge, it aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health support and education.

"It started as a random idea, inspired by the original ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and how powerful that movement was," said Wade Jefferson, founder of the college’s MIND (Mental Illness Needs Discussion) club.

Many children and adults in the US suffer from mental health issues (Credit: Nami.org/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Just like the original challenge, the #SpeakYourMIND campaign has gone viral since its launch on March 31, 2025. Celebrities such as former NFL player Peyton Manning and Today show host Jenna Bush Hager have already done it and challenged others to do the same. As of May 8, 2025, Active Minds, a nonprofit focused on youth mental health, has raised over $400,000, and the total continues to grow.

Mental health refers to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. The World Health Organization estimates that one in seven teenagers worldwide experiences a mental health condition. Common issues include anxiety, depression, and attention problems. These can affect school, friendships, and self-confidence. Hopefully, the #SpeakYourMIND Ice Bucket Challenge will help more young people realize they are not alone and encourage them to seek assistance.

"Just as the original Ice Bucket Challenge did for ALS, this version is turning awareness into action. Beyond the buckets and the contagious videos, it’s about breaking stigma, building community, and making mental health a visible, valued part of everyday conversation," said Jefferson.

