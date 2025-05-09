Pope Leo XIV is the first pope from the United States (Credit: Catholic Church/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

The papal conclave has ended. Just one day after entering seclusion, the 133 cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel elected Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church. The 69-year-old, now known as Pope Leo XIV, is the first American-born pope.

The first sign of his election came at 6:10 pm local time on May 8, 2025, when white smoke emerged from the Chapel's chimney. This signaled to the world that a new pope had been chosen. About an hour later, Pope Leo XIV gave his first address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. He paid tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, and called for unity within the Church.

White smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney indicates a pope has been elected (Credit: Catholic Church/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

"We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming," the Pope told the cheering crowd of over 40,000 people.

Over the next few days, Pope Leo XIV will meet with the cardinals who elected him and begin planning the early days of his papacy. He is also scheduled to hold his first press conference as pope on May 12. One of his first decisions will be where to live. While most popes have lived in the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis chose to reside in the simpler Vatican guesthouse.

Early life of Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV giving his first address (Credit: Catholic Church/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

Robert Prevost was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 14, 1955. He grew up in the suburbs of Dolton with his parents and two older brothers. His family had a diverse cultural background, with roots in Italy, France, Spain, and Haiti.

After high school, Prevost joined the Order of Saint Augustine, a Catholic religious order committed to community life and service. He earned a degree in mathematics from Villanova University and later obtained advanced degrees in religious studies in Rome.

In 1985, Prevost was sent to Peru, South America, as a missionary, where he worked for nearly 15 years. During this time, he worked closely with poor and underserved communities. He helped build schools, churches, and set up welfare programs. Prevost also became fluent in Spanish to better connect with the people he served.

The Apostolic Palace where most popes reside (Credit: Gaspard Miltiade/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

He returned to the United States in 2000 and took on leadership roles in his Church. In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru. He later moved to Rome, where he held key positions in the Vatican. Prior to being elected pope, Prevost led the Dicastery for Bishops. This department oversees the appointment of bishops worldwide.

Prevost's life has been defined by faith, humility, and a deep commitment to others. As Pope Leo XIV, he brings these same values to the leadership of the Catholic Church.

Resources: Vaticannews.va, Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, NPR.com