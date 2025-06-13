The June solstice begins astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere (Credit: Makelessnoise/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

School may be out for the summer, but the astronomical start of the warm season in the Northern Hemisphere will not be until June 20, 2025. Known as the summer or June solstice, this is when the North Pole is tilted closest to the Sun. As a result, those in the Northern Hemisphere will enjoy the longest day of 2025. Meanwhile, the Southern Hemisphere will welcome the start of winter with the shortest day of the year.

Solstice festivities can last all day. But the astronomical event itself occurs at the exact moment the Sun reaches its farthest point north of the equator. In 2025, this will be at 10:42 PM EDT (7:42 PM PST).

All countries in the Northern Hemisphere will enjoy at least 12 hours of daylight on June 20. But those closer to the North Pole will get a lot more. New York City will bask in over 15 hours of sunshine, while London will enjoy over 18 hours. In Stockholm, daylight will stretch to 21 hours. And in parts of Northern Norway, the Sun will not set at all for several days!

Stonehenge is very popular during the June solstice (Credit: Andrew Dunn/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

The June solstice is celebrated worldwide with many unique traditions. One of the oldest events takes place at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. Built over 4,000 years ago, this prehistoric monument consists of massive standing stones arranged in a circle. The rocks are carefully aligned with the sunrise on the summer solstice. Each year, thousands gather here to witness this live.

In Sweden, Norway, and Finland, Midsummer — held around the summer solstice— is one of the biggest holidays of the year. People celebrate with outdoor dances, bonfires, flower crowns, and traditional foods. A maypole, decorated with greenery and flowers, is the center of joyful dancing and singing.

A Midsummer celebration in Sweden (Credit: Bengt Nyman/ CC-BY-2.0/ Commons.Wikimedia.org)

Just across the sea, Iceland celebrates with the vibrant Secret Solstice Festival. The three-day event showcases music and dance performances by artists from around the world, all under nearly 72 hours of daylight!

In Alaska, the June solstice celebration is a multi-day affair with numerous events. One of the most unique is the Midnight Sun Game in Fairbanks. This fun tradition, dating back to 1906, features a baseball game played late at night entirely in natural sunlight.

Happy Summer Solstice!

