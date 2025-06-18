Ed, the pet zebra, was captured after being on the run for over a week (Credit: Rutherford County Sheriff/ Facebook)

A runaway zebra threw a Tennessee community into chaos in early June. Less than a day after arriving as a new pet, the zebra broke free, triggering a weeklong search. The elusive animal, soon nicknamed Ed, was finally captured and returned to his owners on June 8, 2025.

Before his escape, Ed was a new addition to the 115-acre farm of Taylor Ford and his wife, Laura, in Rutherford County. Taylor had bought him from Texas to live alongside their alpacas, bison, and cattle. But less than 15 hours after arriving on May 30, 2025, the zebra, originally named Zeke, disappeared.

The following day, locals spotted the animal running through traffic on a busy highway. Deputies from the sheriff’s office quickly closed part of the road and tried to catch him. However, Ed escaped into a nearby wooded area.

The zebra has become a national celebrity (Credit: Rutherford County Sheriff/ Facebook)

Over the next week, home security cameras captured Ed trotting through suburban neighborhoods. On June 6, a police drone spotted him running through a field. He was seen again on the highway the following day. The mischievous animal was finally captured on June 8 while grazing in a field. A video posted by the sheriff’s office showed Ed dangling in a net as he was airlifted by helicopter and placed in a trailer for a safe trip home.

Ed's unexpected escape — and the footage that followed — sparked a viral wave online. People shared AI-generated images of the zebra in humorous scenarios, such as dressed in Tennessee college gear or galloping in the middle of NASCAR races. Ed even became the subject of a mural in Nashville, TN, and his week-long adventure has been turned into a children’s book.

To honor his newfound fame, the Ford family has officially renamed him Ed. However, they are unsure whether he can safely stay on their farm. Taylor hopes a zoo or sanctuary will reach out to adopt him.

"I don't want to worry about this escape ever happening again, and it being something that I'm part of and having to disrupt the community," he said. "I'm hoping he becomes a symbol of something that brings people together for this community."

