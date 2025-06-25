Two Milky Way nebulas that lie several thousand light-years from Earth (Credit: NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

Astronomers and skywatchers around the world are celebrating the release of the first images from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. Unveiled on June 23, 2025, they mark a major milestone in the observatory's mission — to capture cosmic events as they unfold over the next ten years.

"The sky and the world aren't static," says Yusra AlSayyad, head of image processing at the observatory. "There's asteroids zipping by, supernovae exploding."

The top image shows snippets of the Trifid Nebula and Lagoon Nebula in our Milky Way galaxy. It is a combination of 678 individual images taken over seven hours. Nebulas are vast clouds of gas and dust in space. They can be the birthplace of stars, the scene of their demise – and sometimes both. The colorful glow comes from gases energized by nearby stars.

A small section of the Virgo Cluster (Credit: NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

The image above shows a section of the Virgo Cluster, a group of galaxies located about 55 million light-years from Earth. Two prominent spiral galaxies are visible in the lower right corner of the image. In the upper right, three galaxies appear to be merging. The yellow dots scattered throughout are bright stars within our Milky Way. The blue dots are star-forming regions. They are home to younger, hotter stars.

"These images are fantastic. They're incredibly high resolution. But they're just a tiny, tiny fraction of what's been captured," says Kevin Reil, a researcher at the observatory.

Rubin also discovered 2,104 previously unknown asteroids. They include seven near-Earth asteroids. Fortunately, none of them pose any danger to our planet.

About the Vera C. Rubin Observatory

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory aims to capture cosmic events moment by moment (Credit: NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

The Rubin Observatory sits atop Cerro Pachón, a mountain in northern Chile known for its clear, dark skies. Built by an international team of scientists and engineers, it houses the world’s largest digital camera. It can capture huge, detailed images of the night sky in just seconds.

Over the next ten years, the observatory will scan the entire southern sky every night. This will help scientists discover new asteroids, observe exploding stars in real-time, and learn more about dark matter and dark energy. Rubin's continuous, high-resolution imaging is expected to transform our understanding of the ever-changing universe.

Resources: NPR.org, Space.com, Rubinobservatory.com, Livescience.com