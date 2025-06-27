The SS United States is set to become the world's largest artificial reef (Credit: John Oxley Library/ Public Domain)

The SS United States was a marvel of speed, style, and American ambition. Built entirely in the US, the 990-foot (308 m) liner was designed to achieve unprecedented speeds. On its maiden voyage in 1952, the ship crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 3 days, 10 hours, and 40 minutes. To this day, no passenger ship has beaten this record. Though long retired from service, the storied vessel is now set to break a different kind of record — that of the world's largest artificial reef.

The transformation began in earnest when the ship arrived in Mobile, Alabama, on March 3, 2025. Since then, workers have been busy salvaging anything valuable for preservation. They have also been removing toxins like old paint and residual fuel. This cleanup is expected to last through the rest of 2025. It will ensure the ship provides the best possible environment for ocean life.

The SS United States is currently in Mobile, Alabama (Credit: SSUSC.org/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Once ready, the ship will be sunk as an artificial reef off the coast of Destin–Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The area is home to one of the largest artificial reef systems in the US, with more than 560 sites added since 1976. These human-made structures have become thriving habitats for sea turtles, snapper, amberjack, starfish, and grouper. They attract diving and snorkeling enthusiasts from around the world.

While the SS United States itself will be gone forever, its history and legacy will live on in a land-based museum in Okaloosa County, Florida. The museum’s interactive exhibits will showcase an extensive collection of documents and artifacts from the ship.

The importance of artificial reefs

Artificial reefs can help restore marine habitats (Credit: Florida Sea Grant/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

Coral reefs are vital to marine ecosystems. They provide habitats for nearly 25 percent of all marine species and protect coastlines from storms and erosion. Unfortunately, warming seas, pollution, and other threats have devastated many coral reefs in recent decades. Human-made structures like the SS United States help restore these fragile habitats by creating artificial reefs that support marine life.

Resources: Fastcompany.com, Smithsonianmag.com