There will be just one Friday the 13th in 2025 (Credit: DOGONews)

For most people, June 13 — which falls on a Friday this year — will simply signal the start of another weekend. But for the over 20 million Americans — and many more worldwide — who suffer from paraskevidekatriaphobia, it will be the unluckiest day of the year. No one knows how Friday the 13th became so feared. But there are a few theories.

Some experts believe the superstition starts from a fear of the number 13. Professor Thomas Fernsler at the University of Delaware, suggests that 13 has a bad reputation because it follows the "complete" number 12. There are 12 months in a year, 12 zodiac signs, 12 tribes of Israel, 12 apostles of Jesus, and so on. As a result, the number that follows is seen as incomplete and, therefore, unlucky.

Some buildings avoid having a 13th floor because it is considered unlucky (Credit: Yoshimasa Niwa/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia Commons)

Folklore historian Donald Dossey offers another theory. He attributes 13’s bad reputation to a Norse myth dating back to the Viking era. According to the legend, twelve gods were enjoying a peaceful dinner in Valhalla, the mythological Norse heaven, when Loki, the god of mischief, arrived uninvited. He allegedly tricked Hoder, the blind god of darkness, into killing Balder, the god of joy and light.

Many Nordic people still consider 13 guests at a table bad luck. In France, some hire a professional 14th guest — called a quatorzième — to avoid the unlucky number. Legend has it that U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt feared the number. He avoided traveling on the 13th whenever possible.

Friday has its own negative associations. According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified on a Friday. The date was not the 13th. But the crucifixion occurred shortly after the Last Supper, which featured 13 people. Some biblical scholars also suggest that Eve tempted Adam with the forbidden fruit on a Friday. One legend even claims that Cain killed his brother Abel on Friday the 13th.

There will be just one Friday the 13th in 2025 (Credit: Statista / CC-BY-SA-2.0)

People who fear Friday the 13th may experience symptoms ranging from mild anxiety to full-on panic attacks. For those working in injury-prone professions such as construction, the fear often leads to accidents. This makes them fear the day even more.

Surprisingly, Friday the 13th also hurts the US economy. Businesses lose about $800 to $900 million on the day, as superstitious individuals avoid going to work, traveling, or making big purchases. Yet these fears appear to be unfounded. A 2008 study by the Dutch Centre for Insurance Statistics found that there were fewer traffic accidents on Friday the 13th than on other Fridays. Reports of fires and thefts were also notably lower.

For the brave, the day may even bring good fortune. Many retailers offer deep discounts to encourage people to shop. So take advantage of this year's only Friday the 13th and treat yourself to a bargain or two.

Happy Friday The 13th!

Resources: History.com, Wikipedia.org