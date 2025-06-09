Court Philippe-Chatrier where the 2025 French Open Finals were played (Credit: Remi Mathis/ CC-BY-SA.4.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Cori "Coco" Gauff stunned the tennis world on June 7, 2025, by defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open. With this win, she became the first American woman to claim the title since Serena Williams in 2015. At 21, Gauff is also the youngest American winner since Williams, who was 20 when she first won the tournament in 2002. The victory marks Gauff’s second Grand Slam singles title, following her US Open win in 2023.

Entering the match as the underdog, Gauff lost the first set in a tiebreak (6-7). However, she quickly regained momentum, taking the next two sets with a decisive score of 6-2, 6-4. Gauff is the first American woman in over two decades to defeat a reigning world No. 1 in a Grand Slam final. Grand Slam tournaments — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open — are the four most prestigious events in tennis.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, and raised in Delray Beach, Florida, Gauff began playing tennis at age six. Her father, Corey, coached her early on, while her mother, Candi, managed her education and off-court life.

Gauff's breakthrough came in 2019 when, at just 15, she beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round. She made it to the fourth round before losing to the eventual champion Simona Halep. Later that year, she won her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title in Linz, Austria.

Coco Gauff won the 2025 French Open (Credit: #Ronald Garros/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Facebook)

Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final at the 2022 French Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. The experience helped her grow and improve as a player. In 2023, she returned stronger, capturing her first Grand Slam title by defeating Sabalenka at the US Open. She followed that up in 2024 by winning the WTA Finals, becoming the youngest champion of the event since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Her 2025 French Open victory not only adds another Grand Slam to her growing resume — it also confirms Gauff's status as one of the sport’s top players. More than just a rising star, she is now seen as a leading voice and competitor in women’s tennis.

Off the court, Gauff has drawn praise for her poise and advocacy. She has spoken openly about the pressures faced by young athletes and continues to champion mental health awareness, particularly for her peers in professional sports.

Resources: theguardian.com, espn.com, nbcnews.com, si.com