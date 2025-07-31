Alec Van Khajadourian is the youngest person to perform at Carnegie Hall (Credit: Instagram/@alecvanmusic )

At just five years old, Alec Van Khajadourian has become the youngest performer ever at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. On July 20, 2025, the piano prodigy took the stage during the NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert. The annual event brings together some of the most talented musicians from around the world.

Sporting a dapper black-and-white tuxedo, Alec stepped into the spotlight with confidence. With his parents watching proudly, the young boy played two pieces flawlessly.

“I was so excited,” Alec later said.

Alec’s love for the piano began as a toddler. His parents recall the young boy reaching for the keys and experimenting with sounds, always with "a huge grin on his face." By age four, he was performing classical pieces by composers like Bach and Beethoven. His remarkable talent is amplified by perfect pitch. This rare ability is found in about 1 in 100,000 people. It allows Alec to identify musical notes by ear.

The young prodigy has already earned top honors in several international competitions. Now, with his Carnegie Hall debut, Alec is inspiring young musicians everywhere.

