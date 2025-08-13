Mattel introduced a Barbie with Type 1 diabetes (Credit: Mattel.com)

Barbie's Fashionistas line celebrates diversity and self-expression through a wide range of dolls. Launched by Mattel in 2009, the collection includes dolls with different body types, skin tones, and medical conditions. This includes dolls who are blind, have Down syndrome, and use a wheelchair or hearing aids. On July 8, 2025, the lineup welcomed a powerful new addition: a Barbie with Type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The new Barbie is both stylish and meaningful. Her blue polka dot outfit is inspired by the blue circle, the global symbol for diabetes awareness. She carries a chic pastel blue bag for everyday essentials, like snacks or diabetes supplies. On her arm is a glucose monitor, held in place with heart-shaped Barbie-pink medical tape. It checks sugar levels throughout the day. At her waist is a small pink insulin pump. It is similar to the ones used by many people with T1D to deliver insulin and help manage blood sugar. She also comes with a smartphone displaying a glucose tracking app.

The insulin pump helps manage blood sugar levels of people with T1D (Credit: Mattel.com)

"Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls Krista Berger said in a news release. "Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

Mattel also honored American Peloton instructor Robin Arzón and British fashion model Lila Moss with their own one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls created in their likeness. Both women live with T1D and use their public platforms to raise awareness. Moss has even walked the runway while wearing her insulin pump.

“I hope this [the new Barbie] can encourage anyone living with Type 1 to not be afraid of wearing their pump proudly — and that it helps raise awareness on why we have them and what they do for us," Moss said.

Diabetes explained

Diabetes is a condition where the body has trouble using sugar properly. This happens when the pancreas cannot make enough insulin. This is the hormone that helps move sugar (or glucose) from the blood into cells for energy. When too much sugar stays in the blood, it can damage the eyes, heart, and other organs.

There are two main types of diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the more common form. It is usually seen in adults and is sometimes linked to lifestyle factors.

T1D is different. It happens when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the insulin-making cells. It usually shows up in childhood or the teen years. People with T1D need to check their blood sugar levels and take insulin daily. Barbie’s newest doll shines a light on the experiences of more than 300,000 children and teens in the US — and many more worldwide — living with this condition.

