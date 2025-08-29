A massive haboob swept through Phoenix on August 25, 2025 (Credit: DOGOnews)

On August 25, 2025, parts of Arizona were briefly engulfed by a massive dust storm during the evening rush hour, turning day into near darkness. Known as a haboob, these storms form when strong thunderstorm winds sweep across the desert, lifting loose soil into the sky.

The storm originated in southern Arizona around 3:30 p.m. local time. It was at peak intensity by the time it reached the Phoenix metropolitan area two hours later. Wind gusts got up to 94 mph (152 kmh) in some areas, whipping dust and sand into the air. Visibility dropped to near zero, leaving drivers unable to see beyond their car hoods. Dozens of flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were delayed or grounded. Videos shared on social media showed landmarks, including Arizona State University’s football stadium, swallowed by a wall of brown dust.

The 2011 haboob was the most intense in Arizona's history (Credit: Ms Phoenix/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia Commons)

The force of the storm also uprooted trees, damaged traffic lights, and snapped power poles. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses, primarily in Maricopa County, lost electricity. The haboob gradually weakened as it moved through north-central Arizona. The whole event lasted about an hour. Afterward, thunderstorms brought pockets of heavy rain. Some areas received up to 2.5 inches (6.3 cm) raising flash flood concerns.

The August 25 haboob was one of the most intense dust storms in recent years. Its dust cloud stretched over 50 miles (80 km) and rose up to 5,000 feet (1,524 m). However, it was not the largest in Arizona's history. That honor goes to a 2011 dust storm over Phoenix. It spanned more than 100 miles (160 km) and soared to 10,000 feet (3,048 m).

Resources: NPR.com, CNN.com, Guardian.com