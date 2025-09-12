102-year-old Kokichi Akuzawa is the oldest to climb Mt. Fuji (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Climbing Mount Fuji, Japan's tallest mountain, is no small feat, even for experienced hikers. The ascent involves a grueling 12,388-foot (3,776 m) climb, challenging terrain, and rapidly changing weather. The descent can be just as demanding, with loose rocks and gravel making every step wobbly. But none of that could stop Kokichi Akuzawa. On August 5, 2025, the 102-year-old Japanese man became the oldest person ever to reach the summit, setting a new Guinness World Record.

An avid climber, Akuzawa had conquered Fuji before — at age 96. But the record for the oldest climber still eluded him. Determined to claim that title, he decided to try again.

The road to the summit, however, was anything but easy. In the months leading up to the climb, Akuzawa faced several setbacks. In January, he tripped and hurt himself while hiking near his home. Soon after, he came down with shingles and later faced heart problems. Once he recovered, the 102-year-old followed a strict training routine. He walked for an hour each morning and climbed smaller mountains nearly every week. After months of preparation, he was finally ready for the challenge.

Akuzawa was accompanied by his daughter and some hiking companions (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Akuzawa set off on August 3, 2025, accompanied by a small group of hikers and his 70-year-old daughter, Motoe. They chose the Yoshida route. Though considered the easiest of the four paths to the summit, it is still challenging. While most hikers finish the climb in about six hours, Akuzawa was not in a hurry. He stretched the journey over three days, spending the nights at mountain huts along the way to rest before pushing higher toward the peak.

The weather was pleasant for much of the climb. But as the group gained elevation, they faced strong, chilly winds. The thin air and low pressure made each step even harder, and on the third day, Akuzawa nearly gave up. However, Motoe encouraged him to continue, and with her help, he finally reached the peak at 11:00 am on August 5, 2025. The 102-year-old celebrated his feat by signing the visitors book at the Fujisan Sengen Shrine on the summit.

Akuzawa and his group at the summit (Credit: Guinness World Records)

"It was tough, and it felt a lot different to the last time I climbed it," Akuzawa later said. "I'm amazed that I made it to the top. I couldn't have done it without everyone's help. I'm feeling pleased now."

Akuzawa currently has no plans to climb the mountain again. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of changing his mind in the future.

"If you ask me next year, maybe you'll get a different answer, but for now, I'm happy with that climb," he quipped.

