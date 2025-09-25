Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day will be celebrated on October 13, 2025 (Credit: DCSAgov/ X/ Public Domain)

Columbus Day is celebrated every year on the second Monday in October. In 2025, it falls on October 13. The holiday marks Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492. But critics have long questioned whether the Italian explorer should be celebrated. They assert that his arrival led to the colonization and mistreatment of Native Americans.

Historians also say that Columbus did not "discover" the Americas. Indigenous peoples had lived there for thousands of years. He was also not the first European to reach North America. A Norse explorer named Leif Erikson came to Greenland around AD 980. This was almost 500 years before Columbus's arrival.

US States (shaded green) that celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2020 (Credit: Kaldari/ Public Domain/ Wikipedia.org)

Because of this, some states never celebrated Columbus Day. Hawaii renamed it "Discoverers’ Day" in 1971 to honor its Polynesian founders. South Dakota changed it to "Native American Day" in 1990. Over the years, many schools and universities also stopped observing the holiday.

In 1977, a group of Native American leaders suggested changing the holiday to "Indigenous Peoples' Day." They wanted to honor those hurt by the early settlers. Berkeley, CA, was the first city to make the change in 1992. Since then, over 100 cities and several states have adopted Indigenous Peoples' Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden officially recognized the holiday. He asked Americans to celebrate it on the second Monday of October, along with Columbus Day.

Italian Heritage Parade in San Francisco (Credit: David Yu/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

But not everyone agrees that a name change is needed. For Italian Americans, Columbus Day is an important part of Italian Heritage Month, observed every October. They say that the holiday celebrates Italian culture, not Columbus. Some have even suggested changing the name to "Italian Heritage Day."

The ongoing debate shows that history can be complicated. But no matter the name, the holiday is a time to think about the past and remember the people we honor.

Resources: Wikipedia.org, History.com, CNN.com