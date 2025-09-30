Victoria water lilies are surprisingly strong (Credit: Bok Tower Gardens/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

With their broad green leaves floating lightly on the water, Victoria water lilies may look fragile. But these plants can hold hundreds of pounds. To highlight this strength, the team at Denver Botanic Gardens began sharing videos on social media. They showed just how much weight their lilies could hold.

In 2023, the staff went a step further by inviting other botanic gardens to post their own water lily “weightlifting” videos. This playful contest quickly captured global attention. The third annual Water Lily Weigh-Off, held from August 18 to 24, 2025, drew more than 40 participants from around the world.

"A lot of institutions started jumping on once they saw how popular this was and how much fun we were having, and how much fun the public was having," said Vanessa Callahan from the Denver Botanic Gardens.

The 2025 Water Lily Weigh-Off champion held 183 pounds (Credit: Bok Tower Gardens)

This year’s winning lily pad came from Florida’s Bok Tower Gardens. It held an astonishing 183 pounds (83 kg) before finally giving way. Missouri Botanical Garden, came in a close second with 182 pounds (82.5 kg). Huntsville Botanical Garden in Alabama took third place with 176 pounds (80 kg).

Participants showed off their lilies in both serious and playful ways. Some stacked sandbags, bricks, and other heavy objects to test the pads’ strength. Others added humor, creating scenes with props, like toy frogs or cheesecakes.

"I'm really proud of what we have been able to build out of this silly little idea we started," Callahan said.

The lily pads have a wide network of stiff ribs and veins (Credit: Florida Federation of Garden Club/ Facebook)

The secret to the Victoria water lilies’ surprising strength is in their structure. The pads, which can grow up to 10 feet (3 m) wide, have a network of stiff ribs and veins underneath. These form air pockets that spread weight evenly across the surface. As a result, the pads can hold hundreds of pounds without sinking.

Resources: Smithsonianmag.com, NPR.com, botanicgardens.org