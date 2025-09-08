"Quilt Architecture" installment in Phoenix's Sereno Park (Credit: City of Phoenix)

Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the hottest cities in the United States. Summer temperatures there frequently exceed 110°F (43°C). To help residents cope with the extreme heat, city officials launched the ¡SOMBRA! Experiments in Shade project in early 2025.

Funded by a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, it placed nine temporary public art pieces across city parks in the spring. The installations were chosen from over 80 entries nationwide. Four of them are by local artists. They provide relief from the city’s intense summer heat while giving residents a chance to enjoy and interact with public art.

"Rincón de Color" at Cielito Park (Credit: City of Phoenix)

In Cielito Park, artists Jose Benavides and Joe Ray teamed up with Alhambra High School students to create "Rincón de Color." The 20' x 20' canopy features UV-blocking fabric and a solar-powered misting system to keep visitors cool. The canopy’s supporting panels show images of Alebrijes, colorful mythological creatures from Mexico.

"Botanical Canopy" at Cortez Park (Credit: City of Phoenix)

At Cortez Park, Bobby Zokaites’ "Botanical Canopy" creates a flowing shaded area over a bridge using 10,000 feet (3,048 m) of parachute cord. The installation turns a simple pathway into a playful, shaded gathering spot for visitors.

"Chinese Chorizo" at Eastlake Park (Credit: City of Phoenix)

Feng-Feng Yeh’s "Chinese Chorizo," can be found at Eastlake Park. It honors local history and Chinese shadow puppetry. The silhouettes on the structure are inspired by stories collected from local residents.

Other notable works include "Shades of Resilience" by AZ(LAND) at Steele Indian School Park. The artwork blends Indigenous and Mexican American cultural motifs using materials such as corn husks and adobe bricks.

"Shades of Resilience" at Steele Indian School Park (Credit: City of Phoenix)

The ¡SOMBRA! project will be on display until September 20, 2025. It will end with the Celebration of Shade Festival at Steele Indian School Park. The event will feature artist meet-and-greets, workshops, and the premiere of a documentary about the project. The installations are temporary for now, but city officials are considering making some of them permanent.

Resources: sombraphx.org