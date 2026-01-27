Winter Storm Fern caused widespread destruction across North America (Credit: Weather.gov/ Public Domain)

A powerful winter storm has left a trail of destruction across North America — from the Mexican border through much of the United States (US) and into Eastern Canada. The massive system, nicknamed Fern, began its cross-continent trek on January 22, 2026 and lasted several days. It brought heavy snow, ice, and freezing rain to more than 220 million people.

The storm's impact

Fern has destroyed or damaged infrastructure in more than 34 US states and several Canadian provinces. Roads are impassable in many areas. Ice-laden power lines and downed utility poles have left millions without power.

Many airports had to shut down as runways and aircraft remained coated in ice. From January 22 to 26, more than 26,000 flights were canceled across the US. Fern has also taken a human toll. As of January 26, at least 30 people across 11 states have died in storm-related incidents.

A New York resident enjoying the fresh snow in Central Park (Credit: DOGOnews.com

Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia were hit the hardest. These southern states rarely get ice storms, so their infrastructure is not built for severe freezing conditions. At the storm’s peak, more than one million residents lost power. Full restoration could take days, as road conditions remain too dangerous for crews to reach affected areas safely.

Fern did have a silver lining. In northern cities, the unusually heavy snow gave residents a chance to enjoy winter activities. In New York City, Central Park became the center of a classic snow day. Even snowboarding legend Shaun White joined in, delighting onlookers with stunts on the fresh powder. In Philadelphia, residents used the nine inches (23 cm) of snow to sled down the 72 steps of the Art Museum. In Toronto, Canada, residents were reported skiing and sledding through quiet, snow-covered streets.

The science behind Fern

The extreme weather was caused by a shift in the polar vortex (Credit: NOAA/ Public Domain)

Meteorologists blame the extreme weather on a shift in the Northern Hemisphere polar vortex. The vortex is a huge, spinning pocket of very cold air near the poles. It is strongest in winter and usually stays close to the poles. Sometimes it weakens or moves out of place. When this happens, frigid air can escape and spread to other areas. This year, many parts of the continental US experienced their lowest temperatures since 2014.

Recovery

As of January 27, the snow has stopped falling in many areas. However, forecasts show that the dangerously low temperatures will stay through much of the week. This will likely slow down cleanup and repair work. Experts estimate that rebuilding and economic losses from Fern could reach $105 to $115 billion in the US. This would make it one of the costliest severe weather events in recent history.

Resources: Accuweather.com, CNN.com, NPR.org, Wikipedia.org