KPop Demon Hunters has been a runaway success for Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

When Netflix released KPop Demon Hunters on June 20, 2025, few expected it to become a global phenomenon. But in just a few months, the film amassed over 236 million global views, making it the streaming platform’s most-watched movie of all time. KPop Demon Hunters also did well in a limited theater release, proving its appeal extended beyond streaming.

Produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, the film tells the story of HUNTR/X, a fictional K-pop girl group. They perform sold-out concerts by day and battle supernatural threats by night.

The movie's soundtrack features performances by K-pop songwriter and singer EJAE and American artist Audrey Nuna. It has been a major factor in the film's success. In August 2025, it made history as the first movie soundtrack to have four songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 at the same time. This is a weekly chart of the most popular songs in the United States.

KPop Demon Hunters has also received major award recognition. The film won the 2026 Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Movie. Meanwhile, the lead single "Golden" took home Best Original Song. The film received the same honors at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

On January 22, 2026, "Golden" became the first K-pop song to be nominated for an Academy Award. The film itself also received a nomination for Best Animated Movie. The winners will be announced on March 15, 2026.

KPop Demon Hunters has won numerous awards (Credit: Netflix)

Experts attribute the movie’s success to its uplifting music and action-packed story. It thrilled longtime K-pop fans and helped create new ones. With a sequel already underway, KPop Demon Hunters has set a new standard for what a streaming film can achieve.

"We set out to create something new,” co-director Chris Appelhans said. "Music played a central role, and we approached it differently while also rethinking how women are represented in animation. Audiences responded to that sense of heart and originality."

