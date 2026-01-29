Valentino Garavani was one of the world's most famous designers (Credit: fondazionevg-gg.com)

World-renowned fashion icon Valentino Garavani passed away in Rome, Italy, on January 19, 2026, at the age of 93 years. His designs shaped the style of modern couture for decades and became a symbol of Italian elegance.

Valentino was born on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, a small town in northern Italy. From a young age, he loved drawing and fashion. At 17, Valentino left home to study fashion in Milan and later in Paris. Here, he learned from famous designers and became familiar with French style and craftsmanship.

In 1960, Valentino returned to Italy and opened a fashion house in Rome. His early designs were simple and elegant. This reflected his belief that the wearer, not the dress, should be the focus. Over time, Valentino began blending French design with the flair and color of Italian style. His dresses grew brighter and more vibrant, with "Valentino red" emerging as his signature color. Seeing it as a symbol of strength, he included at least one red dress in nearly every collection.

Valentino loved vibrant colors, especially red (Credit: PM23/ CC BY SA-2.0)

As his popularity grew, Valentino opened stores in Milan, New York, and other major cities around the world. His creations were worn by some of the world's most famous women. They included Princess Diana, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett.

Valentino retired in 2008, leaving a lasting legacy in the fashion world. His documentary, Valentino: The Last Emperor, was released the same year. The film gave fans an in-depth look at his life and work.

Despite his glamorous career, Valentino led a very quiet life. He enjoyed collecting art, traveling, and spending time with his beloved dogs. At one point he owned six pugs, and was often accompanied by his favorite, Maude. In the 1980s, the designer even named a fashion line "Oliver" after his late pug, Oliver.

Valentino collection at the Ara Pacis Museum (Credit: Annalisa Califano/ CC BY 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Following his death, Italian officials organized a two-day public viewing at the Valentino Foundation headquarters in Rome. More than 10,000 people from around the world came to bid farewell to the fashion icon. Among them were leading designers and celebrities, many dressed in his signature red. Valentino was laid to rest at the Flaminio Cemetery in Rome on January 23, 2026.

