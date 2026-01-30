The Super Bowl is the NFL"s championship game (Credit: NFL.com/ CC BY SA-2.0)

The countdown to Super Bowl LX — the National Football League’s (NFL) championship game — as begun! On February 8, 2026, millions of Americans will watch the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

This will be the Patriots’ 12th Super Bowl appearance, the most by any NFL franchise. A win would give the team a record seventh Super Bowl title. Much of that responsibility will fall on the shoulders of quarterback Drake Maye. The 23‑year‑old took over as lead quarterback late in 2024. He has helped the Patriots rebound from just four wins that year to reach the Super Bowl this season.

The Seahawks are making their first Super Bowl appearance since 2015. But they are entering the game with strong momentum. Much of that comes from quarterback Sam Darnold. In his first season with the Seahawks, the 28‑year‑old has helped guide the team to the championship game. With two strong teams competing, the game certainly promises to be exciting.

Super Bowl Sunday will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/ Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons)

But Super Bowl Sunday is about more than just football. Some tune in just for the halftime show. This year, it will be headlined by global music star Bad Bunny. Others watch for the commercials, which companies spend months creating just for the big game.

No matter the reason, Super Bowl Sunday is a perfect excuse for families and friends to get together. The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that more than 121 million people will host or attend a party this year. Since parties and food go hand in hand, it is no surprise that Super Bowl Sunday is one of America’s biggest food consumption days. It is second only to Thanksgiving! In 2026, fans are expected to spend an astounding $20.2 billion — about $95 per person — mostly on food and drinks.

In past years, Americans have munched their way through 112 million pounds (50.8 million kg) of snacks before the game begins. Tortilla chips, potato chips, and pretzels top the list of favorites. During the game, partygoers turn to heartier food like pizza. Domino's and Pizza Hut typically sell over three million pies collectively on this day.

Chicken wings are also extremely popular. The National Chicken Council estimates that Americans will eat 1.48 billion wings on February 8. This is enough to circle the Earth's circumference three times! Other favorites include ribs, hamburgers and hot dogs. The food will be washed down with millions of gallons of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The excessive eating and drinking has consequences. More than 18 million people skip work on the Monday after the "Big Game." This results in about a $4 billion loss in productivity. Over the years, there have been over two dozen petitions to make what is often called "Super Sick Monday" a national holiday. Unfortunately, none have succeeded so far!

Go Patriots! Go Seahawks!

