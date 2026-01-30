Blue "lava" as seen at night on Kawah Ijen in Indonesia (Credit: Thomas Fuhrmann, CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The Kawah Ijen volcano on Java, Indonesia, is famous for its electric-blue "lava." But as you may have guessed, this is not actual lava. The striking glow is the result of a chemical reaction triggered by the high concentration of sulfur-rich gases trapped in the volcano.

These gases include sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide. They escape through cracks in the volcano at extremely high temperatures. When the gases come in contact with the oxygen in the air, they ignite, producing brilliant blue flames. At the same time, the heat melts any solid sulfur around the cracks into a liquid. This liquid sulfur flows down the slopes, creating the illusion of glowing blue rivers in the darkness.

Kawah Ijen's crater lake is extremely acidic (Credit: Jimmy McIntyre - Editor HDR One Magazine/ CC BY-SA 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The volcano is also home to a vast crater lake with vivid blue-green water. But this beauty is deceptive. The color comes from minerals and volcanic gases that dissolve in the water. These chemicals make the lake highly acidic and corrosive. The water is strong enough to damage metal. Additionally, toxic sulfur dioxide fumes constantly rise from the lake. These fumes can irritate the lungs and eyes, making it dangerous for anyone nearby.

Even so, Kawah Ijen attracts thousands of visitors each year. The blue flames are visible only at night, so hikers often begin their climb well before dawn to see the phenomenon. To protect themselves from the toxic gases, visitors must wear masks during the ascent.

The blue "lava" attracts thousands of tourists each year (Credit: Seshadri.K.S, CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Beyond tourism, Kawah Ijen is also an active sulfur mine. The gases that escape the volcano solidify into bright yellow sulfur deposits as they cool. Local miners break up these chunks and carry heavy loads down the steep crater slopes. They earn only a modest wage and often work with minimal protective gear. The difficult and dangerous work has earned sulfur the nickname “devil’s gold” among the miners.

