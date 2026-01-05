2026 was ushered in with spectacular fireworks shows (Credit: Public Domain Pictures)

As the clock struck midnight, cities across the globe welcomed 2026 with colorful fireworks. These displays lit up landmarks and brought communities together in a shared moment of celebration. Here is a look at some of the most spectacular shows from around the world.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney, one of the first major cities to welcome the New Year, lit up the skies with two impressive displays. The 9:00 pm fireworks show let families with young children celebrate early. The second, more elaborate show took place at midnight and drew over a million people. Nearly 40,000 fireworks, synchronized to music, were launched from barges, the Sydney Opera House, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

London, United Kingdom

In London, 100,000 people gathered along the River Thames for a display themed around "togetherness." As Big Ben struck midnight, more than 12,000 fireworks and 400 lights lit up the night sky around the London Eye, a giant Ferris wheel by the river. The 15-minute show, set to popular songs, celebrated unity, diversity, and recent British sporting achievements.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai welcomed 2026 with one of its largest New Year’s Eve celebrations. It was centered around the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. At midnight, the tower lit up with thousands of fireworks and lights timed to music. Soaring fountains and animated projections created colorful patterns across nearby buildings, adding to the spectacle. The event kicked off an eight-day festival through January 7, 2026. It will feature additional shows and entertainment across Downtown Dubai, the the city’s tourist hub.

New York City, USA

The 2026 Times Square Ball Drop in New York City was a historic event. It marked the start of both the New Year and America’s 250th-anniversary celebrations on July 4, 2026. At midnight, the 12,350-pound (5,600 kg) Waterford Crystal Ball descended in the traditional countdown. A few minutes later, the ball lit up in red, white, and blue. Then 2,000 pounds (900 kg) of confetti fell, followed by a grand fireworks display. The nationwide anniversary celebration will conclude with a first-ever summertime ball drop at midnight on July 3, 2026.

Happy New(s) Year!

Resources: London.gov.uk, Sydneynewyearseve.com, abcnews.com, NPR.com