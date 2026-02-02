Groundhog Day is celebrated annually on February 2 (Credit: Groundhog.org)

Every year on February 2, thousands of people gather in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to celebrate one of the most unique American traditions — Groundhog Day. The star of the show is Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog famous for predicting the weather. According to custom, if Phil sees his shadow, winter will last six more weeks. If he does not, spring will arrive early.

This year’s festivities began at 3:00 am local time. They included live music, dance performances, and a fireworks show. At sunrise, a tuxedo-clad member of the Groundhog Club pulled a sleepy Phil from his burrow. The legendary groundhog carefully looked around and whispered his prediction to one of his handlers.

The handler quickly shared the message with the eager crowd: "It is my job this Feb. 2 to look to the skies and report that I see a shadow on my ground. That means six more weeks of winter."

Meanwhile, over in Staten Island, NY, Phil’s main rival, Chuck, emerged from his burrow at about 7:30 am. Just like Phil, he saw his shadow — signaling that winter still had a few weeks to go.

Phil's weather predictions have not been very accurate (Credit: NOAA/ Public Domain)

So how reliable are their forecasts? Phil’s fans insist he has never been wrong since his first prediction in 1887. But experts at NOAA’s National Climatic Data Center disagree. Their records show that Phil has been correct only 30 percent of the time in the past ten years. In contrast, Chuck, who has been making predictions since 1981, boasts an accuracy rate of 85 percent! Only time will tell if their predictions this year hold true.

Groundhog Day was started by German settlers who came to Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries. Today, many animals across the country are part of weather-predicting traditions, but Phil remains the most famous. The legendary 139-year-old groundhog is said to owe his long life to a magic potion. He is also an international celebrity, thanks to his starring role in the 1993 movie Groundhog Day.

Also called land beavers or whistle pigs, groundhogs are the largest members of the squirrel family. They usually grow 17 to 26 inches (43 to 66 cm) long and can weigh up to 4 pounds (1.8 kg). Aside from Phil and Chuck, these mostly herbivorous animals typically live six to eight years in the wild.

Happy Groundhog Day!

