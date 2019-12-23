Current EventsScienceSocial StudiesWorldEnvironmentFunVideoSports
Test Your Brain With These Spellbinding Optical Illusion Contest Winners

Magic Tic-Tac-Toe was one of the top ten finalists at the 2019 "Best Illusion of the Year" contest (Credit:Illusionoftheyear.com)

Now celebrating its fifteenth year, "The Best Illusion of the Year" is a fun contest hosted by the Neural Correlate Society in collaboration with the Museum of Mind. The competition encourages scientists and artists to showcase their ingenuity and creativity by submitting their best illusion through a short video. Here are this year's top 3 illusions selected by fans from the top 10 finalists in an online vote on December 13, 2019.

2019 Winner — Dual Axis

American game developer Frank Force took home the top prize of $3,000 for his spellbinding Dual Axis Illusion. The mirage features a deceptively simple illustration of the Greek ichthys fish symbol that spins around in a logic-defying vertical or horizontal axis. Though visual clues introduced by Force allow the brain to determine a specific perception for short periods of time, the clever illusion returns as soon as the hints are removed.

2019 Runner-Up — Change the Color

University of Tokyo researcher Haruaki Fukuda's mind-boggling illusion, which alters an object's color based on movement, took home the second prize of $2000. In Change the Color, viewers will first see what appear to be rows of alternating red and green dots moving from top to bottom. However, if they focus on the animation long enough, the dots suddenly turn to yellow and start to move from left to right!

2019 Third Prize — The Rotating Circles

Ryan E.B. Mruczek and Gideon Paul Caplovitz, professors at the College of the Holy Cross and University of Nevada, won the third prize and $1,000 with their submission entitled, The Rotating Circles. In the mesmerizing video, a small circle is moving along a perfectly circular path, until other moving circles are introduced. The original circle then appears to alter its path, either moving horizontally or vertically or side to side and even in a triangular motion!

Closely observe all the illusions, including top-ten finalist, Magic Tic-Tac-Toe (below )and vote for your best one by adding your comments below.

Resources: illusionoftheyear.com, scientificamerican.com, gizmodo.com

MLA8

Meera Dolasia. “Test Your Brain With These Spellbinding Optical Illusion Contest Winners.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Dec, 2019, www.dogonews.com/2019/12/23/test-your-brain-with-these-spellbinding-optical-illusion-contest-winners. Accessed 23 Dec. 2019.

MLA7

Dolasia, Meera. “Test Your Brain With These Spellbinding Optical Illusion Contest Winners.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Dec, 2019, Web. 23 Dec. 2019.

APA

Dolasia, M. (2019, December 23). Test Your Brain With These Spellbinding Optical Illusion Contest Winners. Retrieved 2019, December 23, from https://www.dogonews.com/2019/12/23/test-your-brain-with-these-spellbinding-optical-illusion-contest-winners

Chicago

Dolasia, Meera. “Test Your Brain With These Spellbinding Optical Illusion Contest Winners.” DOGOnews. December 23, 2019. Accessed December 23, 2019. https://www.dogonews.com/2019/12/23/test-your-brain-with-these-spellbinding-optical-illusion-contest-winners.
