How A Television Show Featuring A Burning Yule Log Became A Christmas Tradition

The Yule Log was first broadcast on Christmas Eve in 1966 (Credit: Joseph Malzone /CC BY-SA 4.0/creativecommons.org)

Christmas is all about observing beloved traditions. For some, this means attending midnight mass on Christmas eve, for others, it entails watching reruns of old classics like Elf and Home Alone. Then there are the millions for whom the holiday is incomplete without an episode of The Yule Log — a four-hour television show featuring a warm, crackling fire.

The origins of the hit show are a little hazy. Some believe that Fred Thrower, the President of New York-based television station WPIX, came with the idea as a way to fill a three-hour programming slot that came open after a scheduled college game was canceled. Others think Thrower created the animated "Christmas card," which featured a warm crackling fire from the Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York's mayor complete with Christmas stockings, to show his appreciation to the station's viewers. He believed the holiday 'show' with the 17-second clip (replayed continuously) and popular Christmas hits playing in the background would bring joy and comfort to apartment dwellers with no fireplace of their own. It also allowed more WPIX staffers to spend the holiday with their families.

The Yule Log has been a beloved Christmas tradition since first airing in 1966 (Credit: MitchThrower.com)

The three-hour-long commercial-free 'Yule Log' which debuted on December 24, 1966, was a roaring success, one that soon became an eagerly-awaited annual tradition. In 1970, with the original 16mm film deteriorating, WPIX filmed a second video starring a similar-looking fireplace in Palo Alto, California. Shot on 35mm film, the seven-minute-long clip made the fireplace loop less jerky than the original. The new and improved Yule Log show aired uninterrupted on WPIX every year on Christmas day for the next two decades. However, despite winning its time slot year after year, in 1989, the owners of WPIX decided to replace this feel-good show with programming that would include revenue-generating commercials.

But avid Yule Log fans were not ready to let the station cancel the revered tradition so easily. In 2000, a fan began an online petition to convince the station to bring the show back. The response was so overwhelming that WPIX decided to bring the following year. It was the most-watched Christmas 'special' in the Metropolitan New York Area, and a new 'Yule Log' era was born. A few years later, WPIX's parent company Tribune Broadcasting decided to air the show nationwide on Christmas morning, and thanks to its popularity even increase the programming from three to four hours!

Olive Garden has released an eight-hour "Yule-style video featuring two baked pasta dishes (Credit: Olive Garden.com

Over the years, the unique Christmas special's popularity had resulted in several copycat shows. In addition to the several television stations airing their respective versions at different times between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, different versions of Yule Log shows are now available on YouTube as well as Internet streaming services like Netflix.

This year, even American restaurant chain Olive Garden is getting into the spirit with an eight-hour-long Yule-style video that features their signature baked pasta offerings! For those looking for less tempting 'Yule Log' rendition, there is one featuring the world's most famous cat - Lil Bub, whose owners film a new version every year. Disney fans can enjoy one or more of the Yule Log videos the entertainment giant had released over the years, including an hour-long version featuring many fun Easter eggs such as the Mickey Mouse wrapping paper and the ball from Toy Story.

Happy Viewing and A Very Merry Christmas To You All!

Resources: Mashable.com, Wikipedia, com, theyulelog.com