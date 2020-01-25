Prince Harry And Meghan Decide To Step Back As Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprising announcement to step away as "senior" members of the British Royal family (Credit: Mark Jones/ CC-BY- A 2.0,/ Commons.wikimedia.org)

In early January 2020, less than two years after their fairytale wedding, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their intention to step away as "senior" members of the Royal family. The young couple, who revealed the surprising news on their official Instagram account, @sussexroyal, said that though they planned to spend part of their time in North America, they would continue fulfilling their royal obligations in England.

What were Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's roles?

Before the January announcement, the Sussexes’ role was to support the Queen in her role as the monarch and head of state through royal duties, patronages, and official military appointments. For example, they would represent the British monarchy at various overseas functions to help maintain essential relationships with key political leaders. They were also patrons of several charities, such as the rhino conservation charity in Botswana and the Royal National Theater in London. Prince Harry, who previously served as a captain on the frontline in Afghanistan, was also Captain General Royal Marine — a senior, ceremonial military rank.

All members of the Royal Family work for Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: Ralph_PH ?CC BY-SA- 2.0 /Creativecommons.org)

How will their roles evolve?

Though they had expressed to continue their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back and live abroad, effectively meant that they had quit their "jobs." As a result, Prince Harry was asked to resign to the Queen, his grandmother, and relinquish his military titles. While the couple will continue being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they will no longer be referred to as His/Her Royal Highness (HRH), a title reserved for the most senior members of the British royal family. They will be allowed to continue some of their patronages, but given that such a separation is unprecedented in British History, their future roles remain a little unclear. It is believed that even if Prince Harry and Meghan continue to be involved in some of their primary tasks, it will not be under the auspicious of the Queen of England.

Where will they live?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be able to retain their current residence, the Frogmore Cottage, in the UK Karen Roe/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Creativecommons.org)

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to split their time between Vancouver, Canada, and England. While the couple is currently seeking a home in Canada, they will be allowed to keep Frogmore Cottage — their UK home gifted to them by the Queen. However, they may be required to repay the $3 million of public funds used to refurbish it and also may have to pay market rent.

How will they make money?

Typically, "working" members of the royal family are funded through a range of sources — including taxes paid by the British public. Prior to their announcement, Harry and Meghan were primarily funded by the Duchy of Cornwall. Established by King Edward III in 1337, the private estate's revenues are given to the HRH Prince of Wales — currently Harry's father Prince Charles — for his public, charitable and individual needs. The couple also obtained 5 percent of their income from the Sovereign Grant, which is funded by British taxpayers to cover the Royal Family’s official duties and the upkeep of royal palaces and buildings.

Megahn Markle and Prince Harry are expected to continue their work with charitable organizations (Credit: SussexRoyal/Twitter)

While the Sussex's' will no longer be eligible to receive any public funding, Prince Charles has agreed to continue funding some of their expenses from his personal income. Harry and Meghan, who both also have a sizeable net worth of their own to draw from, also plan on accepting paid work — something that is forbidden to "working" royals, and become financially independent. Since both Prince Harry and Meghan have several charities, causes, and organizations about which they are passionate — it is assumed that any new work or projects will relate to these areas.

What led to this unprecedented decision?

The biggest question on everyone's mind is, why? Why would anyone want to relinquish what appears to be a fairytale-like existence?

On January 21, 2020, in his first public comments about the drastic step to separate from the royal family, Prince Harry said, "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

Prince Harry and Meghan hope to provide Archie with a more normal life (Crediit: SussexRoyal/Twitter)

The challenges the 35-year-old is referring to is the constant media speculation and scrutiny the royal couple — Meghan especially — has faced since becoming part of the royal family in May 2018. The intrusion in their personal lives, which has included hacking into their phones, has been so bad that the couple has taken legal action against some British tabloids. Harry has also revealed his own battle with his mental health, saying it takes “constant management” to deal with the pressure of his life and role — which many believe has factored into the decision.

In a recent interview with BC Radio 4's Today Program, Jane Goodall indicated another reason might be that Prince Harry's desire to give his son Archie a normal life. The legendary primatologist said, "I know that Prince Harry really felt constrained, and he desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and royalty." she said.

We hope the young family can find the balance and privacy they covet and wish them the best in their new life.

Credit: Royal.UK, sussexroyal.com, www.theguardian.com, www.bbc.com