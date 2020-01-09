These Exoplanets Are As Fluffy As Cotton Candy!

This illustration depicts the Sun-like star Kepler 51 and three giant Jupiter-sized planets discovered by NASA's Kepler space telescope discovered in 2012–2014 (Credit: NASA, ESA, and L. Hustak, J. Olmsted, D. Player and F. Summers (STScI)

Cotton candy is probably the last thing that comes to mind when one thinks of exoplanets. But that is exactly what resear

on the minds of planetary scientists observing faraway worlds in our universe. But the trio of exoplanets, nicknamed "super-puffs," discovered about 2,600 lightyears away from Earth, are "light and fluffy" enough to warrant a comparison to the spun-sugar confection.

The three planets officially named as Kepler 51 - b, c, and d were first detected by NASA's Kepler mission between 2012 and 2014 and soon determined to belong to a rare class of low-density planets — only 15 of which are known to exist. Curious about the formation of the "super-puffs," a team led by Jessica Libby-Roberts, an Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences (APS ) graduate student at the University of Colorado, Boulder, recently set out to explore the composition of the exoplanets’ atmospheres.

The scientists began by using the Hubble Space Telescope to zoom in on the "young" 500-million-year-old Kepler 51 star system, which hosts the planets. The data collected was used to develop new estimates for the three planets masses and densities to determine if they were as lightweight as had been previously believed. Sure enough, the researcher's calculations revealed that all three Super-Puffs had a thickness of less than 0.1 grams per cubic centimeter of volume. “We knew they were low density,” said Libby-Roberts. “But when you picture a Jupiter-sized ball of cotton candy—that’s really low density.”

While confirming that the planets were worthy of their nickname proved easy enough, using the Hubble to peer into their atmosphere was not as straightforward. That's because the outer layer of the faraway worlds was covered with a high-altitude opaque layer. “This was completely unexpected. We had planned on observing large water absorption features, but they just weren’t there. We were clouded out,” Libby-Roberts said.

Artist's illustration comparing the size of the "super puff" Kepler planets to some of the planets in our Solar System. (Credit: NASA / ESA / L. Hustak & J. Olmsted, STScI.)

Using computer simulations and other tools, the researchers theorized that the Kepler 51 planets most likely comprise lightweight gases like hydrogen and helium, which also explains their puffiness. They suspect that similar to Saturn's moon Titan, the worlds are surrounded by a layer of methane. “If you hit methane with ultraviolet light, it will form a haze,” Libby-Roberts said. “It’s Titan in a nutshell.”

Intriguing as the Kepler 51 planets are, Libby-Roberts and study co-author, assistant APS professor Zachory Berta-Thompson, believe they may not be unusual as was first thought. Their observations showed the trio are shedding gas at such a rapid pace that if the trend continues, they will lose their cotton-candy puffiness within the next billion years and end up looking more like the ordinary class of exoplanets called “mini-Neptunes.”

“People have been really struggling to find out why this system looks so different than every other system,” Libby-Roberts said. “We’re trying to show that, actually, it does look like some of these other systems.” Berta-Thompson agreed: “A good bit of their weirdness is coming from the fact that we’re seeing them at a time in their development where we’ve rarely gotten the chance to observe planets.”

Whether the scientists are right remains to be seen. For now, it is just fun to imagine a ginormous ball of cotton-candy floating around in our Universe.

Resources: www.colorado.edu, NASA.gov