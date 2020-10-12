German World War II Shipwreck May Contain Russia's Long-Lost Amber Room

A team of divers discovered the remains of a German World War II ship that had been bombed by Soviet airplanes in 1845 (Credit: Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech/Facebook)

The remains of German World War II steamer Karlsruhe, found in the seabed off the coast of Poland by Baltictech divers in late September 2020, may house more than the typical Nazi artifacts. It may also contain the jewel-encrusted panels of Russia's legendary Amber Room. Often called the "Eighth Wonder of the World," the chamber was last seen in Königsberg, Germany — present-day Kaliningrad — before it vanished into thin air in 1945.

“We have been looking for the wreckage since last year when we realized there could be the most interesting, undiscovered story lying at the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” Baltictech diver Tomasz Stachura, said in a statement.

The Karlsruhe departed from Königsberg on April 11, 1945, carrying aboard 1,083 passengers and hundreds of tons of cargo. The massive vessel was part of Operation Hannibal, one of the largest sea evacuations in history. It was orchestrated to rescue Nazi troops and civilians from the Soviet military that were fast advancing into Prussia and Poland and ferry them to Germany and Nazi-occupied Denmark. Unfortunately, the Karlsruhe never made it to its destination. Just two days after its departure, the steamer was bombed by Soviet airplanes a few miles away from the shores of Poland, where it lay undisturbed until its recent discovery.

The Balcitech divers believe the chests contain panels of the long-lost Amber Room (Credit: Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech/Facebook)

The wreckage contains a treasure trove of pristinely-preserved artifacts, including WWII German military vehicles and porcelain. However, the Balctitech divers are most intrigued by the sealed chests, which they speculate contains the missing Amber Room panels.

The 590-square-food room, covered with amber from floor to ceiling and embellished with gold leaves, was created in 1701 for Prussian king, King Frederick William's Berlin City Palace. In 1716, the monarch gifted the room to Tsar Peter I of Russia, who, in turn, installed it in the Catherine Palace built in honor of his second wife Catherine 1. In 1941, German soldiers dismantled the amber and panels and shipped them to the Königsberg Castle in the hopes of reconstructing the magnificent room again as part of a museum to display Germany’s wartime art and archaeological loot. However, before that could happen, the city came under severe attack from the British and the Russian forces, and the chamber was never seen or heard of again.

“We don’t want to get excited, but if the Germans were to take the Amber Chamber across the Baltic Sea, then Karlsruhe Steamer was their last chance,” the Baltictech group expressed on Facebook.

While the thrilling theory certainly sounds plausible, the mystery of the missing Amber Room will remain unsolved for now. That's because there are currently no plans to excavate the chests. But that may change soon, so stay tuned!

