Levitating Liquids And Upside Down Floating Boats? Science Makes It All Possible!

Benjamin Apffel et al., Nature.

Suspended liquids and inverted floating boats may seem like something straight out of a Harry Potter novel. However, as a team of scientists at the ESPCI in Paris, France, recently demonstrated, the gravity-defying feats do not require magical spells — just the knowledge of some basic laws of physics!

“We were playing with the experiment,” says ESPCI professor Emamm Fort. “We had this liquid layer and some beads, and we were surprised to see the beads floating on the lower interface. At first, it was not meant to be applied to anything practical, we were just amazed by the system and how counter-intuitive it was.”

The team used the knowledge acquired from previous research that used vibrations to suspend liquid in thin air. They began by placing a plexiglass container filled with thick, heavy liquids like glycerol and silicon oil on a machine vibrating at 100 cycles per second. The high viscosity fluids were chosen because the vigorous shaking would cause a runny liquid like water to ripple or "slosh" around. The researchers then injected air bubbles into the liquid, which were pushed down by the rapid vibrations to form a dense layer of air below the liquid. The trapped cushion of air allowed the liquid to stay suspended instead of oozing to the bottom.

Once the liquid was suspended, they carefully inserted a toy boat underneath. To their surprise, instead of dropping to the bottom of the container, the boat moved to a partially submerged position underneath the suspended fluid and began floating upside down. The French team, who published their findings in Nature on September 2, 2020, believe a number of scientific forces are responsible for this seemingly magical feat. They believe that the layer of air trapped under the dense levitating liquid pushes the objects up into the liquid while gravity keeps pulling it down. The delicate balance between these two forces allows the boats and other objects to float upside down.

The scientists next plan to attempt levitating two types of fluids in the same container and also explore if the experiment works when the amount of fluid or the size of floating objects is altered. Now, if they could find a way to suspend swimming pools so we could all float upside down, life would be perfect!