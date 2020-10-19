Russia's Soyuz Spacecraft Zips Astronauts To The ISS In A Record-Breaking Three Hours!

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying three astronauts blasted off to the ISS from the launchpad at Kazakhstan (Credit: NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin)

On October 14, 2020, Russia's Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft set a new speed record for transporting crew members to the International Space Station (ISS) in just 3 hours and 3 minutes. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, blasted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome at 1:45 AM EDT and were safely docked at the ISS at 4:48 AM EDT. The monumental journey was accomplished using a fast-track, two-orbit flight path to the ISS.

"This two-orbit rendezvous has been modeled for quite a while now. It has been tested with Progress [cargo] vehicles," Ryzhikov said in a pre-launch press conference. "We will be reaching the station a lot sooner than we have reached Baikonur coming out from Moscow."

The 93-minute journey is particularly remarkable given that just a few years ago, it used to take the Soyuz spacecraft as long as two days to meet up with the International Space Station. That's because the rocket— which enters space in less than 10 minutes after being launched — is initially on an orbital path that is slightly lower than that of the space station. The spacecraft is boosted onto the ISS's orbit with the help of a series of carefully-orchestrated thruster burns. Since these were spread out over as many as 34 orbital laps, it took the capsule a few days to meet up with the ISS that is traveling at a rapid pace of 17,500 miles per hour. However, in 2013, the Soyuz crew managed to complete the tricky maneuvers in four orbits, effectively cutting the travel time to the space station to six hours.

However, in 2013, the Soyuz crew managed to complete the tricky maneuvers in four orbits, effectively cutting the travel time to the space station to six hours. Since then, Russia has successfully used an even faster, two-orbit rendezvous method with its Progress cargo resupply spacecraft — which is similar to the Soyuz aircraft — on five missions. The October 14, 2020 flight, which marked the first time a Soyuz crew has taken the short cut to the ISS, was 45 minutes faster than the fastest Progress mission which arrived at the space station 3 hours and 48 minutes after liftoff in July 2018.

The MS-17 flight was significant for other reasons as well. It was the last time NASA paid for an American astronaut to fly with the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos. Going forward, the US space agency will use SpaceX's Crew Dragon to transport American researchers to and from the orbiting science laboratory. The launch also came just two and a half weeks before the 20-year anniversary of the space station's first crew — NASA astronaut William Shepard and Russian cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev — began their stay at the orbital complex on November 2, 2000.

(From left) NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (Credit: NASA.gov)

"The 20-year anniversary of a continuous human presence in space is going to be quite an event and I think all three of us look forward to being there during that time," said Rubins. "I think the International Space Station is one of the most incredible engineering achievements in human history and certainly it ranks very high on spaceflight achievements. It is quite a marvel to see such a giant machine that was built entirely by humans and flown off the surface of Earth still persists in space 20 years later."

In another fun coincidence, the rocket launched on Rubins' 42 birthday! In response to the congratulatory messages from flight controllers at Roscosmos agency's Mission Control, the astronaut, who is on her 2nd ISS mission said, "Thank you so much. It's been the best birthday I ever had."

The incoming crew will spend six months working on the orbiting lab as members of the Expedition 64, alongside NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who arrived at the space station in April.

