Baby Yoda Joins Oregon Firefighters In Battling Wildfires

A plush Baby Yoda doll is bringing joy to firefighters battling wildfires in Oregon (Credit: Tyler Eubanks/ babyyodafightsfire/Facebook)

Oregon Firefighters battling wildfires across the state have a new "force" on their team: a plush Baby Yoda doll. The adorable alien tyke, from Disney's popular Star War series The Mandalorian, has become a symbol of hope and joy among the first responders who have been tirelessly fighting the historic blazes that have wiped out communities and killed at least nine people since early September.

It all began when five-year-old Carver Tinning and his grandmother Sasha Tinning from Scappoose, Oregon, stumbled upon the plush toy while searching for items to donate to Oregon firefighters. “I turn around, and this Baby Yoda is just looking right at me, and he was a darn cute little fella,” Sasha said. “I said, ‘Hey, this looks neat, maybe we should take this to the firefighters.’” Carver responded, “He would be a very good friend for them.”

Five-year-old Carver Tinning came up with the idea of donating the Baby Yoda doll to firefighters (Credit: Tyler Eubanks/ babyyodafightsfire/Facebook))

The toy, along with a note saying, “Thank you, firefighters. Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely. Love, Carver, " was handed to donation drive volunteers on Setember 12, 2020 The thoughtful gift brought tears to their eyes. "The fires were close to us, and everyone was really high on emotion,” says volunteer Tyler Eubanks. “We were all really touched that Carver wanted to give a companion to the men and women who were out there risking their lives to fight the wildfires.”

Eubanks delivered the toy to a group of firefighters working to contain a 25-acre blaze in Colton, Oregon, hand snapped a few pictures of it in action to send to Carver. Her initial intention had been to take the toy back to the donation site. However, the firefighters had a different idea. They wanted to use the symbol "of force for good in the galaxy far, far away" to have the same impact on Earth and opted to hold on to the toy.

Yoda on the front lines in Colton, Oregon (Credit: Tyler Eubanks/ babyyodafightsfire/Facebook)

"He's been a really big morale boost,” said Staff Sgt. Jaebyn Drake, a firefighter with the Oregon Air National Guard. “A lot of the people on my crew, I showed them the note and everything, and they just loved it. A couple of people broke down in tears ... It just really meant a lot to us, and it was really emotional for a lot of people.”

It's not just the firefighters that are finding solace in the toy's adventures. “Baby Yoda Fights Fires," a Facebook page set up by Eubanks to document the toy’s adventures as it circulates through different crews, has garnered over 50,000 fans, many of whom eagerly look forward to the updates. Baby Yoda has become so popular fire crews from California, Washington, and Canada have all requested a chance to hang with him.

Baby Yoda''s daily fire-fighting adventures are being chronicled on Facebook (Credit: Tyler Eubanks/ babyyodafightsfire/Facebook)

Eubanks is thrilled by the community response. “Because of all these photos, people are now seeing the human faces behind the wildfires, she told the Washington Post. "The attention is giving firefighters a huge morale boost, which is something that’s really needed right now.”

Sasha agrees, saying, "It’s a miracle how one small gesture can create a wave of kindness." As for five-year-old Carver? His grandmother says he is excited that everyone likes Baby Yoda and happy that the first responders, many of whom have been unable to see their families for weeks, have a " little friend to give them comfort."

Resources: CNN.com, Cnet.com,nerdist.com