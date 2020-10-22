NASA's OSIRIS-REx Completes Historic Landing On Asteroid Bennu

OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly landed on Bennu on October 20, 2020 (NASA/GSFC/Univ. of Arizona

NASA's OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer) probe made history on October 20, 2020, when it landed on Bennu, a 1,640 foot (500 meter) tall asteroid that lies 200 million miles away from Earth. The brief, six-second, touchdown was planned to retrieve samples of the ancient space rock's surface and bring them back to Earth for analysis.

"I can't believe we actually pulled this off," OSIRIS-REx principal investigator Dante Lauretta, of the University of Arizona, said shortly after the landing. "This is history. It's amazing."

The sample collection event, known as "Touch-And-Go” (TAG) began at 1:50 p.m. EDT, when OSIRIS-REx fired its thrusters to nudge itself out of Bennu's orbit and begin its four-hour transit towards the asteroid. Upon reaching Bennu's surface, the spacecraft deftly executed two maneuvers dubbed "Checkpoint" and "Matchpoint” to allow it to precisely target the sample collection site.

Nicknamed "Nightingale." the small, parking lot-sized area was one of the few relatively clear spots that had been identified by researchers as a feasible landing zone on the largely boulder-covered asteroid. The spacecraft then extended its spindly arm and, at the exact moment of contact, let out a powerful puff of nitrogen. This helped dislodge the surface rubble and blow small pieces of debris into the hub-shaped collection plate attached to the end of the robotic arm.

"We really did kind of make a mess on the surface of this asteroid. But it's a good mess," said Lauretta. "It's the kind of mess we were hoping for."

Asteroid Bennu is believed to be 4.5 billion years old (Credit University of Arizona/asteroidmission.org)

While NASA researchers are confident that OSIRIS-REx did collect samples, it will take the team about a week to confirm the quantity. If it was not able to gather at least 2.1 oz (60 g), the scientsts will have to re-program the spacecraft to re-visit Bennu, in the next few months. Once the required amount of soil and rocks have been gathered, OSIRIS-REx will leave the asteroid's orbit in March 2021 and make its long journey back to Earth in September 2023.

Spending $800 million — which is what the mission cost — to collect a tiny rock sample from an asteroid may seem excessive. However, researchers believe it will be well-worth it given that Bennu, is believed to have formed in the first 10 million years of our solar system’s history — over 4.5 billion years ago. Analyzing just a tiny piece of an asteroid could give scientists a wealth of knowledge about the types of materials that were present when the Solar System was just getting started and also provide clues into how life first formed.

Resources: theverge.com,space.com, Nasa.gov