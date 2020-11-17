Help Smithsonian's National Zoo Name Its Adorable Giant Panda Cub

The male giant panda cub born on August 21, 2020, is Mei Xiang's third surviving offspring (Credit: nationalzoo.si.edu)

While giant panda cubs are always popular, 22-year-old Mei Xiang's latest offspring born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo on August 21, 2020, is particularly so. The daily live-stream of the adorable male cub, whose birth brought much-needed cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic, has garnered over a million virtual visitors. Hence, it is only fitting that zoo officials are asking fans to help name the precious 12-week-old.

The 12-week-old giant panda cub;'s name will be revealed on November 23, 2020 (Credit:nationalzoo.si.edu))

Those wishing to participate can visit the National Zoo's website and choose from one of four names selected by the Zoo and Chinese partners. They include, Fu Zai — prosperous boy, Xiao Qi ji — little miracle, Xing Fu — happy and prosperous, and Zai Zai — a traditional Chinese nickname for a boy.

Fans can vote for their favorite name once per day from November 16, 2020, to Nov. 20, 2020. The most popular name will be announced and bestowed on the cub on November 23, 2020. So be sure to get your vote in today!

