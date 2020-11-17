Help Smithsonian's National Zoo Name Its Adorable Giant Panda Cub
While giant panda cubs are always popular, 22-year-old Mei Xiang's latest offspring born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo on August 21, 2020, is particularly so. The daily live-stream of the adorable male cub, whose birth brought much-needed cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic, has garnered over a million virtual visitors. Hence, it is only fitting that zoo officials are asking fans to help name the precious 12-week-old.
Those wishing to participate can visit the National Zoo's website and choose from one of four names selected by the Zoo and Chinese partners. They include, Fu Zai — prosperous boy, Xiao Qi ji — little miracle, Xing Fu — happy and prosperous, and Zai Zai — a traditional Chinese nickname for a boy.
Fans can vote for their favorite name once per day from November 16, 2020, to Nov. 20, 2020. The most popular name will be announced and bestowed on the cub on November 23, 2020. So be sure to get your vote in today!
Resources: nationalzoo.si.edu
Cite Article
9 Comments
- oofinqurinteenTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:29 pmSO CUTEE!!!!!
- jkbearTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:25 pmso cute
- music101Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:25 pmso cute
- dragonheartedTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:55 pmAWWW THATS SO CUTE! FIRST TO COMMENT BTW
- pokemonmaster1Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:54 pmSo cute.
- mccTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:53 pmI love pandas
- pokemonmaster1Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:52 pmOh my gosh it is so cute.😍😍
- weezTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:51 pmAwwwwww!!😍😍
- mccTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:50 pmadorable