Help Smithsonian's National Zoo Name Its Adorable Giant Panda Cub

By

The male giant panda cub born on August 21, 2020, is Mei Xiang's third surviving offspring (Credit: nationalzoo.si.edu)

While giant panda cubs are always popular, 22-year-old Mei Xiang's latest offspring born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo on August 21, 2020, is particularly so. The daily live-stream of the adorable male cub, whose birth brought much-needed cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic, has garnered over a million virtual visitors. Hence, it is only fitting that zoo officials are asking fans to help name the precious 12-week-old.

The 12-week-old giant panda cub;'s name will be revealed on November 23, 2020 (Credit:nationalzoo.si.edu))

Those wishing to participate can visit the National Zoo's website and choose from one of four names selected by the Zoo and Chinese partners. They include, Fu Zai — prosperous boy, Xiao Qi ji — little miracle, Xing Fu — happy and prosperous, and Zai Zai — a traditional Chinese nickname for a boy.

Fans can vote for their favorite name once per day from November 16, 2020, to Nov. 20, 2020. The most popular name will be announced and bestowed on the cub on November 23, 2020. So be sure to get your vote in today!

Resources: nationalzoo.si.edu

MLA8

Dolasia, Meera. “Help Smithsonian's National Zoo Name Its Adorable Giant Panda Cub.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 17 Nov, 2020, www.dogonews.com/2020/11/17/help-smithsonians-national-zoo-name-its-adorable-giant-panda-cub. Accessed 17 Nov. 2020.

MLA7

Dolasia, Meera. “Help Smithsonian's National Zoo Name Its Adorable Giant Panda Cub.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 17 Nov, 2020, Web. 17 Nov. 2020.

APA

Dolasia, M. (2020, November 17). Help Smithsonian's National Zoo Name Its Adorable Giant Panda Cub. Retrieved 2020, November 17, from https://www.dogonews.com/2020/11/17/help-smithsonians-national-zoo-name-its-adorable-giant-panda-cub

Chicago

Dolasia, Meera. “Help Smithsonian's National Zoo Name Its Adorable Giant Panda Cub.” DOGOnews. November 17, 2020. Accessed November 17, 2020. https://www.dogonews.com/2020/11/17/help-smithsonians-national-zoo-name-its-adorable-giant-panda-cub.
9 Comments
  • oofinqurinteen
    oofinqurinteenTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:29 pm
    SO CUTEE!!!!!
    • jkbear
      jkbearTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:25 pm
      so cute
      • music101
        music101Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:25 pm
        so cute
        • dragonhearted
          dragonheartedTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:55 pm
          AWWW THATS SO CUTE! FIRST TO COMMENT BTW
          • pokemonmaster1
            pokemonmaster1Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:54 pm
            So cute.
            • mcc
              mccTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:53 pm
              I love pandas
              • pokemonmaster1
                pokemonmaster1Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:52 pm
                Oh my gosh it is so cute.😍😍
                • weez
                  weezTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:51 pm
                  Awwwwww!!😍😍
                  • mcc
                    mccTuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:50 pm
                    adorable

                    1. How old is Mei Xiang?
                    2. Where and when was the giant panda cub born?
                    Critical Thinking Challenge

                    What name would you suggest for the giant panda cub? Why?

                    Vocabulary in Context

                    "Hence, it is only fitting that zoo officials are asking fans to help name the precious 12-week-old."

                    In the above sentence, the word precious most likely means:

                    (a) dear;...

                    Multiple Choice Quiz

                    This assignment is not currently available.