Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird

By

197 Words 2-Minute Listen
Despite their massive size, gorillas demonstrate extremely gentle behavior (Credit: Joe McKenna / CC-BY-2.0/Creativecommons.org)

Gorillas, which can weigh as much as 400 pounds, are the largest of the Great Apes, a family of primates that include bonobos, chimpanzees, and orangutans. Despite their size, the intelligent mammals are known to be surprisingly gentle. Evidence of the animals' kind nature was recently caught on tape at a zoo in New South Wales, Australia.

On November 10, 2020, visitors close to the primate enclosure noticed a large gorilla making its way towards a tiny injured bird lying in the grass. The massive animal lay alongside the stricken creature for a few seconds and then gently began to nudge it forward, as if encouraging the bird to fly again. Though the thoughtful gesture did cause the bird to flap its wings, it was unable to take flight. After realizing there was nothing it could do to help, the gorilla turned around and walked away.

This is not the first time zoo visitors have witnessed the primate's humane behavior. In 1996, a female gorilla at the Brookfield Zoo outside of Chicago, Illinois, carefully lifted a three-year-old boy, who had fallen into the enclosure, and safely delivered him to zoo keepers waiting near the door.

Resources: Dailymail.co.uk, Yahoo.com,globalnews.ca

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Dolasia, Meera. “Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Nov, 2020, www.dogonews.com/2020/11/23/heartwarming-video-captures-gorilla-helping-injured-bird. Accessed 23 Nov. 2020.

MLA7

Dolasia, Meera. “Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Nov, 2020, Web. 23 Nov. 2020.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Dolasia, M. (2020, November 23). Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird. Retrieved 2020, November 23, from https://www.dogonews.com/2020/11/23/heartwarming-video-captures-gorilla-helping-injured-bird

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Dolasia, Meera. “Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird.” DOGOnews. November 23, 2020. Accessed November 23, 2020. https://www.dogonews.com/2020/11/23/heartwarming-video-captures-gorilla-helping-injured-bird.
3 Comments
  • tulibagi-160064716087
    tulibagi-160064716087Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:49 am
    Soo cute i love that she carried the boy to safety, and i love the baby grollilla i want to cuddle it. But it belongs in its natural habitat.🦍
    • calebball123
      calebball123Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:46 am
      Cool you dont see that every day
      • carolinew
        carolinewMonday, November 23, 2020 at 8:44 am
        That gorilla is so nice!

        Embed Code

        Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

        By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

        Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

        MLA8

        Dolasia, Meera. “Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Nov, 2020, www.dogonews.com/2020/11/23/heartwarming-video-captures-gorilla-helping-injured-bird. Accessed 23 Nov. 2020.

        MLA7

        Dolasia, Meera. “Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Nov, 2020, Web. 23 Nov. 2020.

        Chicago

        Dolasia, Meera. “Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird.” DOGOnews. November 23, 2020. Accessed November 23, 2020. https://www.dogonews.com/2020/11/23/heartwarming-video-captures-gorilla-helping-injured-bird.

        APA

        Dolasia, M. (2020, November 23). Heartwarming Video Captures Gorilla Helping Injured Bird. Retrieved 2020, November 23, from https://www.dogonews.com/2020/11/23/heartwarming-video-captures-gorilla-helping-injured-bird

        Popular Articles

        WeekMonthYear
        Name:
        Date:

        Reading Comprehension
        (7 questions)

        1. How much can gorillas weigh?
        2. To what family do gorilas belong?

        Critical Thinking Challenge

        This assignment will be available shortly.

        Name:
        Date:

        Vocabulary in Context

        "The massive animal lay alongside the stricken creature for a few seconds and then gently began to nudge it forward, as if encouraging the bird to fly again."

        In the...

        Parts of Speech Quiz

        This assignment will be available shortly.

        Multiple Choice Quiz

        This assignment is not currently available.