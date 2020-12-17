The Mystery Of The "Dueling" T. Rex and Triceratops May Finally Be Solved

The 67-million-year-old fossil shows a Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops embroiled in battle (Credit: Friends of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences)

Over the years, researchers have found ample evidence proving that the horned Triceratops and the Tyrannosaurus Rex (T. rex), both of whom roamed western North America in the late Cretaceous period — some 69 million years ago — were mortal enemies. However, finding perfectly-preserved fossils of the prey and predator locked in combat — complete with battle scars — was something they only dreamed of until the 2006 discovery of the "Dueling Dinosaurs" at a private Montana farm by commercial fossil hunters.

"The Dueling Dinosaurs is one of the most remarkable fossil discoveries ever made," Scott Sampson, a paleontologist and the president of Science World, a nonprofit education and research facility in Vancouver, told Smithsonian in 2017. "It is the closest thing I have ever seen to large-scale fighting dinosaurs. If it is what we think it is, it’s ancient behavior caught in the fossil record. We’ve been digging for over 100 years in the Americas, and no one’s found a specimen quite like this one."

Surprisingly, however, the intertwined creatures thought to be the best-preserved skeletons of Triceratops and T. rex unearthed to date — and the only 100% complete skeleton of T. rex yet discovered. were not well -received by the scientific community.

Some researchers believed they were scientifically useless, while others were upset they were being sold by for-profit collectors. With no interest from museums and research institutions across America, Phipps attempted to sell the fossil in a private auction. After receiving a $5.5 million bid, far less than the appraised $9 million, he locked up the fossil in storage, where it remained for a decade.

In 2016, Lindsay Zanno, a paleontologist at North Carolina State University and the head of paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, offered to buy the fossil from Phipps for $5 million. However, the transaction could not be completed due to a legal battle about the fossil's ownership between the current and previous owners of the Montana farm where it had been found. The matter was finally decided by courts in May 2020. On November 17, 2020, the North Carolina Museum of Natural sciences officials announced the world's most popular dinosaurs would finally be available for research and public viewing.

An artist's illustration of the Triceratops and T. rex locked in battle (Credit: North Carolina Museum of Natural History)

The museum researchers say that since the carcasses are still entombed in the Montana hillside's sediment, each bone is in its original position, giving scientists access to biological data that is usually not available in normal excavations where the remains are scattered. The rare burial conditions, which also help preserve features such as skin impressions and other soft tissues, battle scars, and possibly even the remains of soft tissues and stomach contents, will allow researchers to uncover unprecedented details about the cretaceous dinosaurs. What's exciting is that the magnificent creatures will be housed in a one of a kind exhibit, expected to be ready by 2022, that will allow visitors to see the fossils up close and talk to the researchers as they are meticulously uncovering the fossils secrets.

“The Museum is thrilled to have the unique opportunity to house and research one of the most important paleontological discoveries of our time,” said Dr. Eric Dorfman, director, and CEO of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. “Not only are we able to uncover unknown details of these animals’ anatomy and behavior, but our new dedicated facility and educational programs will allow us to engage with audiences locally, across North Carolina, and worldwide."

