WestJet's "Christmas Miracle" Highlights The Importance Of Giving During These Unprecedented Times

By

CCSS NCSS-8 221 Words 2-Minute Listen
WestJet's 2020 "Christmas Miracle" hopes to inspire others to donate to people in need Credit; WestJet.com)

Canada's WestJet Airlines is famous for its annual "Christmas Miracle" videos. In the past, the heartwarming footage has shown the airline's employees surprising a few, unsuspecting families with extravagant gifts ranging from iPods to vacations to diamond rings. While the 2020 "Christmas Miracle" did not involve any fancy gifts, it is equally uplifting and much more far-reaching.

The poignant video shows employees creating care packages with essentials like blankets, personal protective equipment, food, hot meals, as well as gifts for seniors and children, and loading them onto aircraft and delivery vehicles. Upon reaching their respective destinations, WestJetters, donned in the company's iconic Blue Santa hats, deliver the carefully wrapped boxes to charities, healthcare facilities, and frontline workers to share the holiday spirit. The company hopes this year's "Christmas Miracle" will encourage people worldwide to donate generously to those in need during these difficult times.

WestJet delivered over 1.3 million essential items to those in need (Credit: WestJet/YouTube screen capture)

"Even though we may be apart, by giving together, we can inspire new traditions and uplift spirits during these challenging times," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Throughout the pandemic, Canadians have been stepping up for each other, and this holiday season, we encourage everyone to celebrate the spirit of Christmas by giving from the heart and supporting local organizations with acts of care."

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Stay safe and healthy!

7 Comments
  • bunnie_kitty
    bunnie_kittyThursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:30 am
    Wow! They did really great to show christmas is a time of giving, not getting useless presents! I hope u guys didn't forget about christmas night that this night that santa will come! Merry Christmas, and Have Fun while staying safe, guys! See you next article!
    • bunnie_kitty
      bunnie_kittyThursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:33 am
      Party For WestJet!!!!!!!!!!
    • galaxyninja
      galaxyninjaThursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:25 am
      this is so nice!!!! Merry Christmas everyone and a happy new year
      • hamstergirl11
        hamstergirl11Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:17 am
        This is nice! Especially during 2020. I hope you and your family have a great and safe Christmas. Follow me!!
        • purplethunder99
          purplethunder99Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:14 am
          This rocks! Have an awesome and safe Christmas! 👍
          • zaks
            zaksThursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:06 am
            Awesome! Merry Christmas Everyone!
            • tiny9
              tiny9Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:06 am
              This is.so cool and very kind of these people😋thank you and merry Christmas to all

              Multiple Choice Quiz

              This assignment is not currently available.