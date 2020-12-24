WestJet's "Christmas Miracle" Highlights The Importance Of Giving During These Unprecedented Times

WestJet's 2020 "Christmas Miracle" hopes to inspire others to donate to people in need Credit; WestJet.com)

Canada's WestJet Airlines is famous for its annual "Christmas Miracle" videos. In the past, the heartwarming footage has shown the airline's employees surprising a few, unsuspecting families with extravagant gifts ranging from iPods to vacations to diamond rings. While the 2020 "Christmas Miracle" did not involve any fancy gifts, it is equally uplifting and much more far-reaching.

The poignant video shows employees creating care packages with essentials like blankets, personal protective equipment, food, hot meals, as well as gifts for seniors and children, and loading them onto aircraft and delivery vehicles. Upon reaching their respective destinations, WestJetters, donned in the company's iconic Blue Santa hats, deliver the carefully wrapped boxes to charities, healthcare facilities, and frontline workers to share the holiday spirit. The company hopes this year's "Christmas Miracle" will encourage people worldwide to donate generously to those in need during these difficult times.

WestJet delivered over 1.3 million essential items to those in need (Credit: WestJet/YouTube screen capture)

"Even though we may be apart, by giving together, we can inspire new traditions and uplift spirits during these challenging times," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Throughout the pandemic, Canadians have been stepping up for each other, and this holiday season, we encourage everyone to celebrate the spirit of Christmas by giving from the heart and supporting local organizations with acts of care."

