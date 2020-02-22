Rejoice! February 2020 Has 29 Days!

February 2020 will have a leap day (Credit: Specialdaysofthemonth.com)

Need an extra day to catch up on sleep or to finish an assignment this month? Then you are in luck for 2020 is a leap year, an event that occurs once every four years. This means that instead of the customary 365 days, the year will have 366 days. Since the extra day is tacked onto the shortest month of the year, February will have 29 days.

The leap day, as it is called, is necessary to account for the discrepancy between the lunar and the solar calendar. It takes our planet 365.2422 days to complete one revolution around the sun, which means that each year ends about a quarter day short of the complete orbit. While adding the extra hours to our annual year would make for a strange day, ignoring them is not a good idea either. That's because the extra quarter day each year adds up to a full 25 days every century. This means that while our lunar summer would start in June, the solar summer would not begin until July. Things only get worse over multiple centuries as the two calendars go entirely out of synch.

The Egyptians are believed to be the first to correct the drift by adding a leap-year system in the third-century BC. In 46 BC, after Rome's lunar calendar had diverged from the seasons by about three months, Emperor Julius Caesar decided to adopt the Egyptian system. He began by restoring the order with a 445-day-long year and then implemented the system of adding a leap day every four years. Though that made things better, rounding the extra 5 hours 49 mins and 16 seconds to six hours, or a quarter of a day, meant that the calendar year ended up being about 11 minutes longer than the solar counterpart. As a result, the two diverged by an entire day every 128 years.

Leap years do not occur during years that are divisible by 100 only (Credit: Worldtimeserver.com)

The Gregorian calendar, introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582, solved the issue, albeit in a slightly confusing manner. It stipulates that years divisible by 100 are not leap years unless they are also divisible by 400. This means that 1700, 1800, and 1900 were not leap years, but 1600 and 2000 were! Thanks to this rule, every four hundred years, there are three times when leap years occur at an interval of eight years instead of the usual four! Since this will next happen in 2096, most of us can rest assured of an extra day every four years during our lifetimes.

While all appreciate the extra day, it is particularly special for the 200,000 people in the US and the over 4 million worldwide born on February 29, who get to celebrate their birthdays once every four years. Many hotels and retail chains go all out to make the day extra special for the leaplings by offering special deals and discounts. The twin cities of Anthony, Texas, and Anthony, New Mexico — the self-proclaimed lead day capitals of the world — also stage a four-day leap year festival, which includes a huge birthday party for all leap year babies!

A happy leap day to all of you and a Happy Birthday to those born on this extra special day. Be sure to let us know, if you or a family member is a leapling, by adding your comments below.

