These Car-Sized Turtles Once Prowled The Lakes and Rivers Of Northern South America

An artist's depiction of the giant freshwater turtle, Stupendemys geographicus,, who lived in the rivers and lakes of South America about 12 million years ago (Credit: Jaime Chirinos/www.media.uzh.ch)

Though it is now arid, the Urumaco region in Venezuela's Falcón State was once a mega wetland that was home to numerous colossal animal species. These included rodents the size of modern-day buffaloes, and 10-feet (3-meter) tall carnivorous birds. The latest to join the list of the area's massive creatures is a giant turtle that was 100 times larger than its closest living relative, the Amazon river turtle, and about 1.5 times the size of the world's largest living turtle, the marine leatherback.

Researchers first became aware of the Stupendemys geographicus in 1976, after a Harvard paleontologist unearthed a few fossils. However, the small fragments found were not enough to ascertain what the freshwater turtle looked like, or how it behaved. But the recent discovery of pristinely-preserved turtle shells and jawbone fossils in the Urumaco region and Colombia's Tatacoa Desert by a team led by the University of Zurich's Marcelo Sánchez, have allowed researchers to gain insight into this massive creature that roamed Northern South America between 8 and 13 million years ago.

The male Giant Turtle is the largest known turtle to have existed. The leatherback sea turtle, Floreana , and Yangtze Giant Softshell Turtle are the only ones still alive (Credit: Edwin-Alberto Cadena, Universidad Del Rosario)

"For almost four decades, we didn't have new and excellently preserved fossils of this turtle," Edwin Cadena, a paleontologist at the Universidad del Rosario in Colombia and one of the study's leads researchers. "Many questions — about its diet, if there were differences between males and females, and even if we were dealing with one or more giant turtle species — were completely unknown."

The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, reveal that the massive animals that sported a 9-foot-long shell weighed more than 2,500 pounds (1145 kilograms) or about as much as an average sedan. The massive front-facing horns on the shells of the male turtles are believed to have been used as weapons in male-to-male combat, a behavior that is seen today in snapping turtles, whose males often fight each other to establish dominance in overlapping territories.

Venezuelan palaeontologist Rodolfo Sánchez poses alongside the massive male carapace of a Stupendemys geographicus found in Venezuela (Credit: Image: Jorge Carrillo/www.media.uzh.ch)

The horns may have also been used to fend off the gigantic alligator-like caimans, which were about thirty-four feet long and may have weighed up to 18,500 pounds, or about seven times the weight of the giant turtle. However, giant bite marks on the shells, as well as the massive crocodile tooth found embedded in one, verify that caiman attacks occurred.

Though they lived among ruthless predators, the turtles themselves were gentle giants who used their massive size to stay close to the riverbeds to graze on underwater plants and munch on hard-shelled mollusks. The researchers believe size hindered the turtles' ability to swim, making them vulnerable prey.

Male and female fossilized Giant Turtle shells. The female has bite marks, potentially from a fight with a caiman. The male Giant Turtles had horns that were believed to be used for combat against other turtles and predators (Credit: www.media.uzh.ch)

Cadena says, "Stupendemys geographicus was huge and heavy. The largest individuals of this species were about the size and length of a sedan automobile if we take into account the head, neck, shell, and limbs. Its diet was diverse, including small animals – fishes, caimans, snakes – as well as mollusks and vegetation, particularly fruits and seeds. Putting together all the anatomical features of this species indicates that its lifestyle was mostly in the bottom of large freshwater bodies, including lakes and large rivers."

The massive animals that inhabited earth about 8.5 million years ago could be over a large swath of territory — from northwest Brazil, through Peru, Colombia, and to the coast of Venezuela. Once home to a vast network of rivers and wetlands called the Pebas system, it became dry and arid when geological forces resulted in the uplifting of the Andes mountains. The loss of habitat ended the lives of not just the turtles but all the other colossal animals that lived in the region.

Resources: Forbes.com, advances.sciencemag.org, phys.org