Overeager Service Dog Ryker Has Come A Long Way Since His Hilarious Training Test Video

Ryker is a Belgian Malinois who resides at the Double H Canine Training Academy in Louisville, Kentucky (Credit: Double H Canine Training Academy/Facebook)

Ryker, a gorgeous Belgian Malinois, achieved instant Internet fame in December 2018 after the trainers at the Double H. Canine Training Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, released a hilarious training test video of the adorable puppy. Captioned "Epic Service Dog Training Failure," it showed the enthusiastic dog trying his best to follow the instructions, but miserably failing at every trick, he is taught.

The footage begins with an excited Ryker attempting to pull an empty wheelchair, only to topple it after a few seconds of tugging. Another hysterical mess-up occurs when he is asked to walk alongside a trainer carrying a walker with tennis balls attached to the end. The purpose of the exercise is to train the dog not to get distracted while on the job. Though Ryker obediently follows along for a few seconds, the urge to play with the balls proves too strong, and he soon rips the walker off the trainer's hands.

Fortunately, the folks at the training school have not given up on the puppy. An updated video released on February 26, 2020, shows a much calmer Ryker, doing the best he can to follow his trainer. The academy says while the Belgian Malinois may never be ready to wear the iconic service dog vest and harness, his future is secure in the home of a trainer who plans on continuing to teach the pooch new skills.

